Hunter Biden, the embattled son of U.S. President Joe Biden, is expected to plead guilty to two federal charges, according to a Department of Justice filing on Tuesday.

Hunter Biden has agreed to enter guilty pleas on two misdemeanor charges related to taxes, the DOJ said in a criminal filing in U.S. District Court in Delaware. He also struck a deal with federal prosecutors to resolve one gun possession charge.

"Hunter will take responsibility for two instances of misdemeanor failure to file tax payments when due pursuant to a plea agreement," said Christopher Clark, Hunter Biden's attorney. "A firearm charge, which will be subject to a pretrial diversion agreement and will not be the subject of the plea agreement, will also be filed by the Government."

Hunter Biden has been under fire from hardline Republicans since his father entered the 2020 presidential race, ranging from claims of unethical business dealings overseas, money laundering, and his recovered laptop computer that allegedly contained incriminating data.

The news is sure to impact the 2024 presidential election, where Joe Biden seeks reelection and a long line of GOP challengers, including former President Donald Trump. Trump's appointee, U.S. Attorney David Weiss, is handling the Hunter Biden case.

"I know Hunter believes it is important to take responsibility for these mistakes he made during a period of turmoil and addiction in his life," Clark said. "He looks forward to continuing his recovery and moving forward."