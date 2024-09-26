KEY POINTS It is expected to slam into the state's Big Bend region late Thursday as a 'major hurricane'

Several states have declared emergencies ahead of the storm

There is a danger of catastrophic and unsurvivable storm surge

Fast-moving Hurricane Helene is expected to hit northwest Florida as a "major hurricane" late Thursday, bringing a deadly storm surge of about 20 feet, destructive winds and heavy rainfall that will cause extensive flooding for hundreds of miles inland.

"Helene is strengthening and expected to bring catastrophic winds and storm surge to the northeastern Gulf Coast. Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion," the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration warned in an advisory Thursday morning.

Helene's sustained winds have increased to near 90 mph in the Gulf of Mexico, and the storm is expected to strengthen to Category 4 - with winds hitting 135 mph - before slamming into the Big Bend of Florida.

Even when it weakens after making landfall, Helene will carry "strong, damaging winds, especially in gusts" into Georgia and the Carolinas.

The governors of all three states have declared emergencies.

"There is a danger of catastrophic and unsurvivable storm surge for Apalachee Bay. Storm surge may begin to arrive as early as midday today. Destructive waves will exacerbate the surge," the National Weather Service in Tallahassee said on X.

Over portions of the Southeastern U.S. into the Southern Appalachians, Helene is expected to produce total rain accumulations of 6 to 12 inches with isolated totals around 18 inches. This rainfall will likely result in catastrophic and potentially life-threatening flash and urban flooding, along with significant river flooding. Numerous landslides are expected in steep terrain across the southern Appalachians.

The NWS said the storm will cause widespread and prolonged power outages that could last "days, if not weeks," and the "catastrophic damage" to trees and infrastructure will block roads, it said.

"Please, please, please take any evacuation orders seriously," the NWS said.

Helene was about 350 miles southwest of Tampa, moving northeast at about 12 mph, NOAA said.

Christine Nazworth was stocking up on bottled water, premade meals and baked goods at a Walmart in Crawfordville, about 25 miles northwest of Apalachee Bay.

She told the Associated Press that she and her family will remain at their home despite the mandatory evacuation order.

"I'm prayed up," she said. "Lord have mercy on us. And everybody else that might be in its path."