Hurricane Milton strengthened into a major Category 4 storm on Monday as it continued its path toward the Florida Gulf Coast.

The National Hurricane Center said the storm's maximum sustained winds were an estimated 150 mph by 9 a.m. EDT.

The storm could weaken before it hits the Florida Gulf coast because of conditions closer to shore but will still be a "large and powerful hurricane" at landfall with life-threatening hazards along portions of the coastline.

The storm was about 150 miles West-Northwest of Progreso, Mexico and about 735 miles West-Southwest of Tampa. It was moving about 8 mph.

After landfall, Milton is expected to weaken and head east across the state.

Florida authorities are preparing to order mass evacuations ahead of the storm.

Gov. Ron DeSantis expanded the state of emergency over the weekend.

"We now have a total of 51 Florida counties in a state of emergency," he said. "A major hurricane is the most likely outcome—this is not a good track for the state of Florida."

Kevin Guthrie, executive director for the Florida Division of Emergency Management, announced at a Sunday news conference that his team was preparing for "the largest evacuation that we have seen" since 2017's Hurricane Irma.

"Evacuate if you are in an evacuation zone. If you are not in an evacuation zone and your house was built in accordance with the Florida building code, you may be better off staying in place," he said. "If you are dependent on power, you will need to evacuate. If you're dependent on a special set of circumstances, you'll need to evacuate.".

The storm comes on the heels of Hurricane Helene which battered the coast of Florida before turning north and causing significant damage to several other southern states.

Hurricane Milton Timeline

There is an increasing risk of life-threatening storm surge and damaging winds for portions of the west coast of the Florida Peninsula beginning Tuesday night or early Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center. Storm Surge and Hurricane Watches are now in effect for portions of the west coast of the Florida Peninsula and residents in that area should follow any advice given by local officials and evacuate if told to do so.

Areas of heavy rainfall will impact portions of Florida Monday well ahead of Milton, with heavy rainfall more directly related to the system expected later on Tuesday through Wednesday night. This rainfall will bring the risk of considerable flash, urban and areal flooding, along with the potential for moderate to major river flooding.

Hurricane Milton Watches and Warnings

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for...

* Celestun to Rio Lagartos

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for...

* Rio Lagartos to Cabo Catoche

* Campeche to south of Celestun

* Florida Gulf coast from Chokoloskee to the mouth of the Suwanee

River, including Tampa Bay

* Dry Tortugas

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for...

* Florida Gulf coast from Flamingo northward to the mouth of the

Suwannee River, including Charlotte Harbor and Tampa Bay

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...

* Rio Lagartos to Cancun

* Campeche to south of Celestun

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for...

* Florida Gulf coast from Flamingo to south of Chokoloskee

* Florida Gulf coast north of the mouth of the Suwanee River to

Indian Pass

* Lower, Middle, and Upper Florida Keys, including Florida Bay