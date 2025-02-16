Trump-appointed Border Czar Tom Homan denied accusations that the Trump administration's Department of Justice dismissed federal corruption charges against New York City Mayor Eric Adams in exchange for Adams' cooperation on new immigration-related measures.

"It sounds like the DOJ dropped the case against Adams and, in exchange, he let you into Rikers," asked CNN anchor Dana Bash, referring to how Mayor Adams agreed to allow US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers to operate within Rikers. "Is that what happened?"

"No, I think that's ridiculous," Homan replied.

"I just think people are making a lot about nothing," Homan said. "I mean, again, I went up there as the ICE director, now the border czar, and we collaborated on how to move illegal alien crime, decrease it down in New York City, and find the worst of the worst. And that's what we talked about. It was cop to cop, not border czar to mayor, cop to cop."

Homan was referring to a closed-door meeting he had with Adams, after which the mayor agreed to allow ICE officials into the New York City jail, reported NBC News.

"I came to New York City and I wasn't going to leave with nothing," Homan said in an interview alongside Adams on Fox & Friends.

"If he doesn't come through, I'll be back in New York City. ... I'll be in his office, up his butt, saying, where the hell is the agreement we came to?" said Homan.

On Friday, the Justice Department dismissed all charges against Adams "without prejudice" resulting in the resignations of seven top attorneys and officials including top Manhattan federal prosecutor Danielle R. Sassoon.

In a memo to Attorney General Pam Bondi, Sassoon wrote that during a meeting between Adams and Acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove, "Adams's attorneys repeatedly urged what amounted to a quid pro quo, indicating that Adams would be in a position to assist with Department's enforcement priorities only if the indictment were dismissed."

