Vice President Kamala Harris urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday to expedite a ceasefire agreement with Hamas, aiming to facilitate the return of hostages held in Gaza since Oct. 7. The Democratic presidential contender also vowed to "not be silent" or become desensitized about suffering in Gaza amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

In a conversation described as "frank and constructive," Harris reaffirmed Israel's right to self-defense while expressing deep concerns over the high casualties in Gaza and the deteriorating humanitarian conditions caused by nine months of conflict, Associated Press reported.

Harris' remarks aligned with President Joe Biden's consistent calls for an end to the ongoing conflict, which has resulted in over 39,000 Palestinian deaths.

Making a televised statement after Netanyahu's speech to Congress, where he pledged "total victory" against Hamas, Harris said that "there has been hopeful movement in the talks to secure an agreement on this deal."

"As I just told Prime Minister Netanyahu, it is time to get this deal done," the Democratic presidential nominee said after the meeting.

"The devastation in Gaza over the past nine months is overwhelming. We cannot ignore these tragedies or become desensitized to the suffering," she said, adding, "We cannot allow ourselves to be numb to the suffering and I will not be silent."

Earlier, Biden also met with Netanyahu, urging the swift conclusion of a U.S.-backed three-phase deal aimed at releasing remaining hostages and establishing an extended ceasefire.

The White House later issued a statement stressing the importance of closing the gaps to finalize the deal, enhance humanitarian aid to Gaza, and address the threats posed by militant groups supported by Iran.

Harris stressed that Israel's war in Gaza is more complicated than simply being supportive of one side or the other, saying, "Too often, the conversation is binary when the reality is anything but."

The country's first female vice president condemned Hamas, reiterating the administration's stance that the militant group, responsible for the October attacks and abductions, bears responsibility for the ongoing suffering in Gaza.

"Let us all condemn terrorism and violence. Let us all do what we can to prevent the suffering of innocent civilians. And let us condemn antisemitism, islamophobia, and hate of any kind. And let us work to unite our country," she said.

Following their meeting, Harris and Netanyahu engaged with families of American hostages, receiving commitments from both leaders to secure the hostages' release.

Netanyahu, facing political pressures from various fronts, defended Israel's wartime conduct before Congress as he portrayed the conflict as crucial for U.S. and Israeli interests against Iran-backed militants.

His visit to Washington drew protests, which Harris condemned, particularly the violent actions and rhetoric supportive of Hamas. The Israeli prime minister is set to visit Florida next to meet with Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, in North Carolina, Trump criticized Harris, claiming that she opposes Jewish interests.