For the first time in four years, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is responsible for more immigrant arrests than U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), according to new data from the Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse (TRAC).

The shift signals an increase in interior immigration enforcement under the Trump administration, which has prioritized detaining immigrants already present in the United States. In contrast, CBP, which operates at the nation's borders, was responsible for the majority of detentions in previous years

As of February 23, ICE was accountable for 52% of the 43,759 immigrants detained, while CBP was responsible for 48%. This marks the highest detention level since November 2019, when the first Trump administration intensified enforcement. The last time ICE made more arrests than CBP was in February 2021.

TRAC's data also reveals that more than half of those detained by ICE—22,797 individuals—do not have a criminal record. Of the total detainees, 12,804 had criminal convictions, while 8,158 had pending charges. Many of those without criminal records had only minor infractions, such as traffic violations.

In addition to those in detention, more than 185,000 immigrants are being monitored under the Alternatives to Detention (ATD) program. Participants in ATD, which includes families and individuals deemed low-risk, are required to check in via phone or wear electronic tracking devices until their immigration hearings.

The data also reflects that the backlog in immigration courts continues to impact the system, with approximately 3.7 million cases pending. Immigrants in detention can face months or even years of waiting before their hearings. Those facing criminal charges must first go through the criminal justice system before potential deportation.

TRAC also noted inconsistencies in ICE's reported data. The agency's figures on the ATD program varied, with separate reports listing different numbers of individuals enrolled. Additionally, ICE did not disclose the number of detainees held at the U.S. naval facility in Guantánamo Bay, Cuba.

Despite the surge in immigration enforcement under President Trump's administration, data released by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) this week reveals that ICE arrests are falling short of the White House's targets. "It's optics now," former chief of staff at ICE Jason Houser told NPR about the pressure from the Trump admin. "It's not about public safety anymore. It's just about this volume number. And we are less safe for that."

Originally published on Latin Times