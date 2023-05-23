KEY POINTS Victim Kaylee Goncalves' mom Kristi Goncalves wants Bryan Kohberger to be "put to death like an animal"

Kaylee's parents earlier expressed their support for the death penalty to be sought against Kohberger

Prosecutors have 60 days from the arraignment to notify the defense if they would seek the death penalty

The mother of one of the four murdered University of Idaho students wants Bryan Kohberger, the suspect in the killings, to face the death penalty.

In an interview with CBS' true-crime series "48 Hours," Kristi Goncalves, the mother of 21-year-old victim Kaylee Goncalves, said that at the end of his trial, she hopes that Kohberger "would be put to death like an animal, like he is."

"He knows, you know, what he did to our daughter," Kristi said.

Kohberger, 28, was indicted by a grand jury last week on four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary after he allegedly broke into an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho, and fatally stabbed Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee, 21, on Nov. 13, 2022.

On Monday, Kohberger was arraigned at a courthouse in Moscow. Judge John Judge of the Latah County Court entered not-guilty pleas on his behalf after the suspect decided to "[stand] silent," which means he would not take a guilty or not-guilty stance.

Earlier this year, Kristi and her husband, Steve Goncalves, expressed their support for prosecutors to seek the death penalty against Kohberger.

"Justice is when you leave the planet, and the whole world is able to rejoice and be glad that you're not there," Steve said.

While Idaho prosecutors are yet to request the death penalty against Kohberger, the suspect has hired another lawyer for his defense team.

According to a court filing, Kohberger hired Elisa Massoth, an attorney from Payette, Idaho, as co-counsel of the case.

Massoth's website revealed she is qualified to handle clients charged with the death penalty and is "known for being a powerful advocate for clients charged with serious federal crimes, state felonies and misdemeanors."

Kohberger's primary defense lawyer, Kootenai County Public Defender's Office chief Anne Taylor, is also qualified to handle cases involving the death penalty and is the only public defender in North Idaho qualified for capital punishment cases.

Kohberger could face a firing squad if prosecutors proceed to seek the death penalty against him and if he is found guilty of his charges. Idaho Republican Gov. Brad Little signed into law legislation allowing state prison officials to carry out executions via firing squad if no lethal injection drugs are available.

Following Kohberger's arraignment, Idaho prosecutors have 60 days to decide whether to seek the death penalty in the case.

Kohberger's murder trial is set to begin on Oct. 2 and is expected to last about six weeks.

Kohberger has been in Idaho's Latah County Jail since January after he was extradited from his home state of Pennsylvania following his arrest in late December.