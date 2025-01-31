An infamous TikTok nurse from Georgia who filmed herself twerking on a naked disabled man's head was arrested and slapped with a felony abuse charge.

Lucrecia Kormassa Koiyan, a nurse for an in-home adult daycare program in Loganville, shared multiple videos of herself dancing on the heads of disabled men, including one video taken in a bathtub.

19-Year-Old Health Care Worker Has Been Arrested & Charged With Exploiting Disabled Person After Viral Dance Video! 😳 pic.twitter.com/m8AlX134xz — Rain Drops Media (@Raindropsmedia1) January 28, 2025

"When I watched it, disgusted is the only word I know," Loganville Police Chief Dick Lowry told WSBTV. "He is disabled and then making the video and posting it to social media for your own benefit is the exploitation of that person."

The 19-year-old nurse was arrested at her home on Tuesday and charged for the exploitation of a disabled person. Pending an ongoing investigation, Koiyan may face additional charges.

Additionally, the victims were not harmed and are now receiving care from their families and caretakers, police told WSBTV.

Originally published on Latin Times