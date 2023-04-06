KEY POINTS Brad Pitt bought Aileen Getty's midcentury pavilion for $5.5 million

Pitt recently sold his Los Feliz mansion to Getty for $33 million

A mid-century architect named Neil M. Johnson designed the property

Brad Pitt has finally found his new home.

The 59-year-old "Bullet Train" star recently sold his longtime Los Feliz mansion to Aileen Getty — the granddaughter of Getty Oil founder J. Paul Getty — for $33 million, according to Dirt.

But in an unexpected twist, Pitt took a liking to the 65-year-old Gettlove founder's midcentury modern pavilion in the same neighborhood. Hence, the modern-day "Trading Spaces" saga took place with Getty willingly handing over the keys for $5.5 million.

The 2,000-square-foot home is made of steel and glass, giving it all the warmth it needs to bask in the Los Angeles sun. Though it's a downsize for Pitt, it's suitable for his now-bachelor-like lifestyle since he was legally declared single in 2019.

Dubbed "Steel House," the estate was designed by a mid-century architect named Neil M. Johnson. It was first acquired by Maroon 5's James Valentine in 2007. The musician hired well-known designer Mark Haddawwy to finish the restoration. By 2019, Getty bought the estate for $4.1 million, per Dirt.

Though the exteriors of the estate are mostly painted white, its interiors have a more vibrant palette varying in green, blue and red. It also has an open-layout concept and minimal furniture, giving the home enough space to welcome his six children — 21-year-old Maddox, 19-year-old Pax, 18-year-old Zahara, 16-year-old Shiloh, and 14-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox — whom he shares with ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

The estate gives a homey feel, having a fireplace that warms the living-and-dining area, a terrace that overlooks the tropical landscaping of L.A., a swimming pool, a patio, a redwood hot tub and a freestanding sauna building.

It also has three bedrooms, all designed with striking cobalt blue carpets. The master bedroom includes a massive bathroom and walk-in closet with custom cabinetry painted pale blue.

Aside from the newly acquired home, Pitt has a prolific real estate collection, including a $40 million mansion in Caramel Highlands along California's central coast. It reportedly first belonged to businessman D.L. James in 1918, but it is now reportedly the "Once Upon A Time" star's main residence.

He also owns a 1,200-acre French Chateau in the South of France, which he bought for about $60 million in 2008.