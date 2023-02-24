KEY POINTS Kim Kardashian currently resides in a $60 million mansion in Hidden Hills, California

Kardashian has several properties listed for sale

Kardashian purchased Cindy Crawford's former Malibu home for a whopping $70.4 million last year

Kim Kardashian has a luxury real estate collection worth tens of millions of dollars.

The 42-year-old Skims founder started her career in Hollywood as an assistant and stylist to celebrities, including her friend Paris Hilton. But after more than a decade of starring in reality shows, signing endorsement deals and launching successful businesses, she is now worth a whopping $1.4 billion, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

In addition to operating her cosmetics and fashion brands and co-founding a private equity firm called Skky Partners, Kardashian has also invested in real estate through the years and currently owns several multimillion-dollar properties across California.

In 2014, the reality star purchased her now-primary residence, a Hidden Hills estate that was completely transformed into what her ex-husband Kanye West described as a "futuristic Belgian monastery," for $20 million, Architectural Digest reported. At the time, the former couple hired Belgian interior designer Axel Vervoordt to help decorate the mansion, incorporating a more minimalistic design.

After several renovations and investments, the home is now worth about $60 million, according to a 2018 tweet from the reality star's mom, Kris Jenner.

Kardashian is currently the sole owner of the property after she bought out her 45-year-old ex-husband's share of the estate for $23 million following the finalization of their divorce last year, the outlet noted.

The reality star resides in the home along with their four children, 9-year-old North, 7-year-old Saint, 5-year-old Chicago and 3-year-old Psalm. West, for his part, reportedly purchased the house across the street.

Before the shapewear mogul and the rapper called it quits, they also purchased several other properties within California, including a $1.6 million condo in Calabasas in 2017, a $2.7 million property adjacent to their Hidden Hills home and a $2.98 million ranch in the same area, both in 2019.

Kardashian initially used the 2,260-square-foot Calabasas unit as an office space. The "Donda" rapper hired Belgian architect Vincent van Duysen to revamp the condo into a minimalist style similar to their main house.

It is unclear if Kardashian still uses the condo. But she first listed the estate for sale in 2019 with an asking price of $3.5 million, and then again three years later. The property is still available on the market.

The ranch with "equestrian facilities" is also being sold for $5.3 million, according to Dirt.com, but Kardashian has yet to find a buyer for the property.

Following the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum's acquisition of the Hidden Hills mansion, she decided to purchase the $6.3 million property next door. It is unclear whether it would have been used as an expansion. She has since stopped investing in renovations for the home, opting to list it for $7 million.

The estate, which is situated on 4,239 square feet of land, was built in 1975 and features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a green carpet staircase, a wrought-iron banister and a floor-to-ceiling mirrored living room.

In a 2022 Vogue cover story interview, Kardashian revealed that she had two properties being built. She said she was having a Palm Springs home built by Pritzker Prize-winning architect Tadao Ando and another pad in a secret lakeside location built by Kengo Kuma.

The reality star described the Palm Springs project as "concrete, gray-toned and really zen" at the time. But she has yet to reveal further details about the home.

Most recently, Kardashian purchased a $70.4 million mansion in Malibu, which was previously owned by Cindy Crawford and was originally listed for $99.5 million. The reality star's purchase of the property in the highly exclusive Malibu neighborhood of Encinal Bluffs marked the highest-price home sold in Malibu in 2022, and the fourth-highest in all of California, AD reported.

Sitting on a 3.18-acre lot, the estate boasts a Mediterranean-style villa that expands up to 7,450 square feet. The home includes multiple wraparound decks, its own access to a private beach, a tennis court, a poolside cabana with an outdoor fireplace, a spa and a fire pit that overlooks the stunning ocean.