Trump-appointed Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem appeared on CNN Sunday where she said Americans "can't trust our government anymore."

During the interview, Noem was asked about Elon Musk's access to Americans' private data, including social security numbers.

In a clip circulating on X, State of the Union host Dana Bash prompted Noem by stating Republicans used to be "very careful about and worried about the government, particularly unelected people, having access to personal data."

"Well, we can't trust our government anymore," Noem stated.

"But, you are the government," Bash pointed out while Noem nodded in agreement.

"That's what I'm saying. The American people now are saying that we have had our personal information shared and out there in the public," Noem started before Bash interrupted to point out Musk has access to said personal information.

"Yeah, but Elon Musk is part of the administration that is helping us identify where we can find savings and what we can do and he has gone through the processes to make sure that he has authority," Noem defended before stating she is comfortable by "the work he's doing to identify waste, fraud and abuse."

The CNN anchor pointed out, regardless of where he's focusing, the tech billionaire has access to sensitive information such as federal student loan data and the Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security payment systems.

"We'll be continuing to talk to him about what all he has access to, but this audit needs to happen to make sure we are going through a process that adds integrity back into these programs," Noem continued.

In light of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)'s recent upheavals, which include a back to in-office mandate to cull the federal workforce and paused funding for the National Oceanic Atmospheric administration and U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), Americans have been protesting Musk and DOGE.

Members of the Congressional Progressive Caucus also held a press conference last week calling for the billionaire's firing.

"This is not only unethical, it is illegal and unconstitutional," Caucus member Nydia Velazquez of New York stated.

Originally published by Latin Times