An Iowa man has been arrested and is facing charges for multiple crimes after allegedly using an improvised explosive device to target a former roommate's vehicle, according to a report.

Des Moines, Idaho, police responded to a report of a vehicle fire early Tuesday. When they arrived at the scene, they discovered evidence of an explosion, WHO-TV reported. Further investigations revealed that the damage was consistent with some type of makeshift explosive device.

Daniel Kashgen Hellmers quickly became a suspect after investigators conducted a thorough search of the car explosion where they found reason to believe it was a targeted attack. Further investigations showed that Hellmers and the car owner were previously roommates, connecting him to the case.

"Investigative teamwork, for over 16 hours straight, has resulted in an arrest connected to the detonation of a dangerous homemade explosive device yesterday," Des Moines Police said in a Facebook post. "Investigators worked through the day and night, examining debris evidence, conducting interviews, suspect surveillance and a search warrant before charging 33-year-old Daniel Hellmers with multiple felony crimes, including possession of an incendiary/explosive device and being a felon in possession of a firearm."

Hellmers was located and taken into custody at a traffic stop on a nearby interstate. When police searched his residence, they found illegal drugs, including methamphetamine, and a firearm.

He now faces charges including first-degree arson, possession of an explosive device, and drug offenses. Hellmers remains in custody as law enforcement officials continue to investigate the incident.