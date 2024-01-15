Live Updates

Major news outlets projected former President Donald Trump as the winner of the Iowa caucuses Monday. The calls came less than an hour after the caucuses started at 8 p.m. ET, showing Trump remains a darling of GOP voters despite the barrage of news reports painting him as a threat to American democracy.

Trump held a comfortable lead over his rivals going into the caucuses, seen as a make-or-break moment for his chief rivals.

This is a big first step for Trump in his quest for a second term at the White House, showing his momentum has not been slowed by the many court cases brought against him by Democratic prosecutors across the country. Trump could square off with President Joe Biden, who is widely expected to be the Democratic Party's nominee.

But both candidates are also facing questions about their age, adding another layer of uncertainty over a possible rematch between them.

Biden is 81 and polls have indicated that more than 70% of voters have concerns about his age. Trump is 77.

The calls by the Associated Press, NBC News and CNN, among others, came less than an hour into the caucuses, which are being held in icy cold conditions.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley are battling for the second place and an opportunity to project themselves as viable alternatives to Trump. Biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, who did not qualify for last week's GOP debate, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Texas pastor Ryan Binkley are also competing.

Five thirty eight's average of polls for Iowa shows Trump at 52.7%, followed by Haley at a distant 18.7%, DeSantis at 15.8% and Ramaswamy at 6.4% as of Monday.

Trump is also a clear frontrunner for the ticket nationally, with 62.8% in Five thirty eight's national average of polls, followed by Haley at 11.9% and DeSantis at 11.8%. Ramaswamy is at 4%.

Unlike a primary where voters cast their ballots for the candidates vying for the nomination, a caucus requires votes to physically attend specific meetings and therefore see a lower voter turnout. But this time Arctic storms that have swept across the country has made swathes of the state impassable -- visibility is low and the storms have dumped about 20 inches of snow.

DeSantis and Haley, who postponed Friday events amid the frigid conditions, held in-person events amid the subzero temperatures Monday. The bitter cold is a big problem for DeSantis and Haley, who have to build up enough momentum before the primay in New Hampshire next week.

Democrats are also holding a caucus Monday, but have opted for voters to choose their candidate by mail-in ballot. Those results will be released on Super Tuesday on March 5.