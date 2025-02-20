KEY POINTS The iPhone 16e will cost $599 but was still designed 'to go the distance'

The smartphone can last up to 12 hours longer than the iPhone SE

It also features Apple Intelligence, which allows for writing and other tasks with AI

Big tech titan Apple has unveiled a lower-cost phone with artificial intelligence capabilities, the iPhone 16e, as part of the iPhone maker's efforts to get back its mid-market customers not just in its home turf but also in some of its key markets such as China and India.

Notably, the 16e will start at $599, $400 away from the iPhone 16 Pro, and $200 off from the iPhone 16's price tag.

Key Features of the New iPhone 6e

Apple said in a forecast last month that it was expecting strong iPhone sales growth as it works around products with AI capabilities.

With its budget AI smartphone, sales could potentially increase, especially if it gains back the interest of mid-market buyers who also want to explore AI-powered devices.

Meet iPhone 16e, the newest member of the iPhone 16 family! #AppleLaunch pic.twitter.com/q9BHWxdYtN — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) February 19, 2025

What are the key features of Apple's lower-cost 16e phone?

Budget phone with "tough" built – Apple noted that its new phone has a "drop-dead gorgeous" design that's available in a black or white finish, and while a lower-cost version of its predecessors, it is "built to go the distance" due to its Ceramic Shield feature.

– Apple noted that its new phone has a "drop-dead gorgeous" design that's available in a black or white finish, and while a lower-cost version of its predecessors, it is "built to go the distance" due to its Ceramic Shield feature. Single-press for various activities – The iPhone 16e's action button enables users to make calls, launch an app, utilize visual intelligence and many more.

– The iPhone 16e's action button enables users to make calls, launch an app, utilize visual intelligence and many more. USB-C port – Made for charging and connecting other Apple devices and a wide range of accessories.

– Made for charging and connecting other Apple devices and a wide range of accessories. Face ID – This feature can be used to unlock the phone securely, sign in to apps, and make payments with just a glance.

– This feature can be used to unlock the phone securely, sign in to apps, and make payments with just a glance. Stunning display – Apple's new iPhone has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR edge‑to‑edge OLED display, which features the same contrast ratio as the iPhone 16. The resolution stands at 2532‑by‑1170-pixel resolution at 460 ppi.

– Apple's new iPhone has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR edge‑to‑edge OLED display, which features the same contrast ratio as the iPhone 16. The resolution stands at 2532‑by‑1170-pixel resolution at 460 ppi. A "supersized" battery life – Notably, the iPhone 16e can last up to six hours longer than the iPhone 11 and can hang in there for up to 12 hours longer than the iPhone SE.

– Notably, the iPhone 16e can last up to six hours longer than the iPhone 11 and can hang in there for up to 12 hours longer than the iPhone SE. A18 chip – With Apple's latest-generation chip, users can rest assured all phone activities—from scrolling through photos and creating images with Apple's AI Intelligence—run smoothly and efficiently.

– With Apple's latest-generation chip, users can rest assured all phone activities—from scrolling through photos and creating images with Apple's AI Intelligence—run smoothly and efficiently. 4-core GPU – Some games are quite demanding, but the iPhone 16e can handle it effortlessly and brings various games to life "through blazing-fast graphics."

– Some games are quite demanding, but the iPhone 16e can handle it effortlessly and brings various games to life "through blazing-fast graphics." iOS 18 – Users can rest assured their budget AI phone is prepared to take on future Apple iOS updates.

– Users can rest assured their budget AI phone is prepared to take on future Apple iOS updates. Apple Intelligence – "Built for Apple Intelligence," Apple's new iPhone allows users to write (with proofreading tools), express themselves (summarization feature), and accomplish various tasks (record on Notes or Phone app) with AI technology.

– "Built for Apple Intelligence," Apple's new iPhone allows users to write (with proofreading tools), express themselves (summarization feature), and accomplish various tasks (record on Notes or Phone app) with AI technology. Privacy protection – Apple promises users that its lower-cost iPhone "is designed to protect your privacy at every step" through its groundbreaking Private Cloud Compute tech that works alongside Apple Intelligence to handle complex requests while protecting user privacy.

– Apple promises users that its lower-cost iPhone "is designed to protect your privacy at every step" through its groundbreaking Private Cloud Compute tech that works alongside Apple Intelligence to handle complex requests while protecting user privacy. 48MP Fusion camera – The iPhone 16e packs the "capabilities of two cameras in one," allowing for up to 4x the resolution of older iPhone models, and also integrates 2x telephoto to allow zooming in with optical quality.

– The iPhone 16e packs the "capabilities of two cameras in one," allowing for up to 4x the resolution of older iPhone models, and also integrates 2x telephoto to allow zooming in with optical quality. WiFi, 5G connectivity, and eSIM – It includes powerful features such as Crash Detection and Live Feed with 911.

– It includes powerful features such as Crash Detection and Live Feed with 911. Trade in – Users can also check if their other existing iPhone device is eligible to trade in for an iPhone 16e.

This is the new iPhone 16e #AppleLaunch



Will you buy one? pic.twitter.com/CTiQgWfIGo — Apple Hub (@theapplehub) February 19, 2025

Apple's lower-priced iPhone will be available starting Feb. 28, 2024. Users can opt for installments at $24.95 monthly for 24 months. iPhone 16e will be available in two elegant matte finishes — black and white. Pre-orders begin on February 21.

"iPhone 16e packs in the features our users love about the iPhone 16 lineup, including breakthrough battery life, fast performance powered by the latest-generation A18 chip, and innovative 2-in-1 camera system, and Apple Intelligence. We're so excited for iPhone 16e to complete the lineup as a powerful, more affordable option to bring the iPhone experience to even more people," said Kaiann Drance, Apple's vice president of Worldwide iPhone Product Marketing.