Tech Executive's Announcement He's Entering Hospice Goes Viral: 'Be Kind, Be Brave'
James Butts announced his had Stage 4 cancer earlier in the month
A technology executive announcing he is entering hospice was going viral on X and he is receiving words of encouragement.
James Butts was previously the Senior Vice President of Product & Design at Postmates and helped co-found OrderAhead.
He announced his deteriorating condition on Wednesday and had a message.
"I wanted to say to be kind, be brave, be principled, be an idealist," Butts wrote. "Most importantly, be a decent human."
His post ended with, "I love that we existed together, in this moment of time."
One person replied with, "I don't know you, but I am moved by your message. Sending you and your loved ones strength."
Another replied, "Brave Message. Thank you for this gift."
Isaac Silverman, a former executive at Postmates wrote, "Sending love, James. Appreciated our time together at Postmates and I'm thankful to have had the chance to see your face recently -- you've handled this horrible disease with tremendous bravery and dignity."
Butts announced earlier in the month that he had stage 4 cancer after initially being diagnosed after complaining about stomach problems last year.
