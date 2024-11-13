A technology executive announcing he is entering hospice was going viral on X and he is receiving words of encouragement.

James Butts was previously the Senior Vice President of Product & Design at Postmates and helped co-found OrderAhead.

He announced his deteriorating condition on Wednesday and had a message.

"I wanted to say to be kind, be brave, be principled, be an idealist," Butts wrote. "Most importantly, be a decent human."

His post ended with, "I love that we existed together, in this moment of time."

I’m entering hospice today. Will probably update every little if at all. But I wanted to say to be kind, be brave, be principled, be an idealist. Most importantly, be a decent human.



I love that we existed together, in this moment of time. — James Butts (@_buames) November 13, 2024

One person replied with, "I don't know you, but I am moved by your message. Sending you and your loved ones strength."

Another replied, "Brave Message. Thank you for this gift."

Isaac Silverman, a former executive at Postmates wrote, "Sending love, James. Appreciated our time together at Postmates and I'm thankful to have had the chance to see your face recently -- you've handled this horrible disease with tremendous bravery and dignity."

Butts announced earlier in the month that he had stage 4 cancer after initially being diagnosed after complaining about stomach problems last year.