House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer is giving the FBI a new deadline to provide documentation related to what it claims to be connections from Democratic vice presidential candidate, Tim Walz, with China.

Comer sent FBI Director Christopher Wray a new letter on Thursday saying the bureau has not complied with the request and that its "silence regarding Mr. Walz's documented relations with CCP affiliates is inexcusable."

"The Committee must understand the full extent of Mr. Walz's ties to the CCP. In short, such ties appear myriad and substantial. In 1993, Mr. Walz organized a trip to the PRC for his Alliance High School students; the costs for the trip were paid in part by the Chinese government," reads a passage of the letter, which goes on to list other instances to support his claims.

Among them are that Walz traveled to China about "30 times," that during his time in Congress, he served as a fellow at the Macau Polytechnic University and that in 2019 he headlined the 27th National Convention for the U.S. China Peoples Friendship Association in Minnesota.

"The Committee is concerned that Mr. Walz's involvement with Chinese entities and officials may have allowed the CCP to influence his decision-making as a congressman and governor and potentially would allow the CCP to influence the White House should Mr. Walz be elected vice president. Therefore, the Committee reiterates its request for documents from its August 16, 2024, letter," the document adds.

Comer's new deadline is September 19. The last one was August 30 and sought any information over Walz's alleged "long-standing" connection between Walz and China.