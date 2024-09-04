An image showing extended family members of Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz wearing pro-Trump shirts was circulating Wednesday on social media.

Former Nebraska GOP gubernatorial candidate Charles W. Herbster was one of the people who shared the image.

It showed eight of Walz's family members showing off their support for former president Donald Trump by wearing a T-shirt that says "Walz's for Trump."

According to the Daily Mail, they are related to Walz through his grandfather's brother.

On Trump's social media platform, Truth Social, Trump reposted the image on Wednesday and said: "Thank you very much, Jeff. It is a Great Honor to have your Endorsement. I look forward to meeting you soon!"

The photo quickly went viral among the MAGA community. It comes after Walz's older brother Jerry, shared on Facebook last week that he is not supporting young brother Tim Walz running alongside Kamala Harris.

In one post he said, "The stories I could tell. Not the type of character you want making decisions about your future."

Tim and Jeff Walz have reportedly been estranged from each other for eight years.