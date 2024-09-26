JBS USA Holdings Inc. has responded to allegations of human trafficking and labor violations taking place at its plant in Greely, Colorado, and mainly involving Haitian workers.

"Since being made aware of this situation, we have put new HR leaders in place at the facility and added new recruitment training programs to ensure our teams follow JBS' strict hiring compliance policies. We are also working with the UFCW International to educate prospective and current team members about our hiring policies enterprise wide," the company said in an emailed statement to the Latin Times.

"JBS does not charge team members or applicants for any pre-employment services, including transportation, application, pre-hire medical requirements, or housing, nor do we require them to live in any specific location. Any allegations of poor living conditions are unacceptable and upsetting. We want all of our employees to have access to safe housing and the opportunity to create a better life for themselves and their families," it added.

The conditions were revealed by a Wall Street Journal report, which quoted some of the workers saying that living conditions provided by the company were "worse than living in jail."

Workers told the outlet that a human resources supervisor arranged for workers to stay at the Rainbow Motel a mile from the plant. However, up to eight people ended up living in a single room, with some sleeping on the floor. They also had to cook meals on hot plates on the carpet.

Another example involved up to 30 people living in a five-bedroom, two-bathroom unit the company leased for workers. According to migrants, when the power went out in the winter, they cooked in their coats and were charged $60 a week in rent, a statement that contradicts the company's response.

According to Debbie Berkowitz, a former chief of staff at the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, meat companies have relied on plant managers and processing line employees to help recruit immigrant workers. She referred to the practice as an "underground recruitment network," and said it was ripe for exploitation.

After The Wall Street Journal approached JBS with questions regarding the treatment of immigrant workers in its Greeley plant, the company opened an investigation.

After the report, the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 7 has called for federal, state, and local authorities to investigate the allegations.

UFCW Local 7 President Kim Cordova voiced outrage over the treatment of immigrant workers at the Greeley plant, calling the conditions "completely unacceptable." Cordova urged authorities to hold JBS accountable for the mistreatment of its employees, many of whom are migrant workers.

"These workers came to our country legally in search of a better life for themselves and their families," said Cordova. "We call on all relevant law enforcement and regulatory agencies to conduct a thorough investigation into the treatment of our members, and we will continue to do everything we can to bring full accountability."

Additional accusations involve threats and intimidation against the workers and their families abroad. The union also claims that production line speeds have been dangerously increased, putting workers at risk and that the company has withheld important mail, such as medical bills and legal documents.