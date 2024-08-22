MSNBC Accidentally Airs 'JD Vance F--ks Couches' Message During DNC Coverage
The message "JD Vance Fucks Couches" was accidentally aired live on MSNBC Thursday, when a Democratic National Convention (DNC) attendee held up the message behind an anchor.
It happened during live DNC coverage on Katy Tur Reports, with an unknown conventiongoer standing behind Jake Sherman with the message written out on his phone.
Multiple people on Twitter and Reddit were quick to notice.
Commenters praised it, calling the unknown messenger a "hero."
One Redditor, u/StandStillLaddie wrote: "I want that kid to be my new best friend."
The moment refers to the viral debunked rumor, claiming the "Hillbilly Elegy" author enjoys having sex with couches. Google searches for "JD Vance, couch" skyrocketed and numerous memes and photos of couches and Vance continue to circulate online.
Democratic Presidential Nominee Tim Walz even got in on the joke recently.
Sherman ultimately responded to the incident too:
