Amazon founder and Executive Chair Jeff Bezos announced that he's moving to Miami from Seattle.

The billionaire said in an Instagram post that he wants to be close to his parents, who recently moved to Miami.

"And Lauren and I love Miami," Bezos wrote, referring to his girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez. "Also, Blue Origin's operations are increasingly shifting to Cape Canaveral."

Blue Origin is the space company also founded by him.

Bezos said in the post that he moved to Seattle in 1994, the same year when he started Amazon from his garage. He illustrated the Instagram post with an old video of his father touring the garage, which he called his first "office."

"I've lived in Seattle longer than I've lived anywhere else and have so many amazing memories here," Bezos wrote. "As exciting as the move is, it's an emotional decision for me. Seattle, you will always have a piece of my heart."

Bezos, 59, was worth $160 billion as of September, making him the third-wealthiest person in the world, according to Forbes.

In early October, he bought a $79 million seven-bedroom mansion in Indian Creek, in the Miami area, for $79 million, Bloomberg reported.