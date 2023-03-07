KEY POINTS Jenna Ortega greeted fans before she hit the red carpet at the "Scream 6" premiere in New York City Monday

She reportedly got a blue ink stain on her Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture dress while signing autographs

The "Wednesday" star appeared unbothered as she posed on the red carpet with a stain on her dress

Jenna Ortega didn't let a wardrobe malfunction stop her from serving a high-fashion moment on the carpet at the premiere of "Scream VI."

The 20-year-old actress, who plays Tara Carpenter in the slasher film, walked the red carpet at the AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York City Monday night with a noticeable blue ink stain on her dress, Page Six reported.

The "Wednesday" star rocked a black-and-white menswear-inspired Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture look that resembles a deconstructed tuxedo. Ortega, who was styled by her longtime collaborator Enrique Melendez, finished the look with black heels and jewelry by Tiffany & Co, along with a bright red lip.

While Ortega looked stunning in her tuxedo mini dress, what caught fans' attention was the blue ink smudged across the neckline of her dress' white button-up bodice.

"The pen stain is taking me OUTTT," one Twitter user wrote.

"I bet she's so damn mad," a second person commented.

"The ink stain on her dress," another tweeted, along with crying face and headstone emojis.

But Ortega appeared unbothered by the minor wardrobe malfunction, with photos showing her posing and smiling on the red carpet despite the stain on her dress.

Before she hit the red carpet, Ortega and her castmates greeted some fans outside the New York City venue and autographed items. It appeared that someone in the excited crowd got the blue ink stain on Ortega's dress, according to People.

One fan shared a photo of Ortega surrounded by hands holding out uncapped pens at the premiere.

"That damn pen," the Twitter user wrote.

Ortega has had several high-fashion moments over the past few months.

In January, she stepped out for the Golden Globes dressed in a sweeping sand-colored evening gown by Gucci featuring a wrapped bodice and sheer, pleated, floor-length sleeves.

Ortega then rocked a gothic glam Versace gown from the fashion house's FW 1994 collection at the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards last month. She paired the dress, which featured a sculpted bodice and high-low hemline gathered at her waist, with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

At the time, Melendez shared via Instagram snaps of Ortega from the SAG Awards red carpet. The stylist also thanked Donatella Versace and her team as well as gave Aunt Funky's Closet a shoutout for altering the dress without cutting or sewing the leather.

"@jennaortega in Gianni @versace 1994 FW collection. Thanks so much to @donatella_versace and team for opening this up for us. It truly is an honor and privilege to be granted access by such a legendary fashion icon," Melendez wrote in the caption.