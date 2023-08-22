KEY POINTS 'The Girls' music video is dropping on Wednesday

Jennie and Rosé are believed to have helped co-write the new track

Ryan Tedder confirmed that he wrote a song with Jennie and Rosé

BLACKPINK won't keep its fans waiting for much longer as the much-anticipated OST for the group's mobile game, "BLACKPINK The Game," finally makes its debut today.

YG Entertainment announced that the music video for the track "The Girls" will be released across the globe on Wednesday, 1:00pm KST (12:00am EST).

[M/V Exclusive Premiere]

The first person to listen to this amazing song is our Producers!

On August 23rd 4AM(UTC), music video exclusive premiere only in BLACKPINK WORLD!

Watch THE GIRLS music video made with love and passion before anyone else!!

>> How to watch ‘THE GIRLS’ M/V… pic.twitter.com/bpb5WjFHdR — BLACKPINK THE GAME (@BPTG_OFFICIAL) August 22, 2023

Fans can catch the exclusive "The Girls" MV first within the virtual realm of BLACKPINK world, a captivating space housed within the "BLACKPINK The Game" platform.

The track showcases the usual captivating rap and vocal harmonies the global K-pop girl group is known for. However, what makes BLINKs more excited about the release is the fact that both Jennie and Rosé are named in the credits of the song.

#BLACKPINK OST “THE GIRLS” will be revealed for the first time today at BPTG “BLACKPINK WORLD” at 1PM KST/12AM ET



BLACKPINK members #JENNIE & #ROSÉ have been named in the credits for THE GIRLS along with Ryan Tedder and Danny Chung!



source: https://t.co/eevUyjSXRF#BPTG… pic.twitter.com/pZIRGVP6Aw — BLACKPINK BLINK UNION 💕 (@BBU_BLACKPINK) August 22, 2023

While it has not been revealed how the two BLACKPINK members helped in producing "The Girls," it's believed that they helped in writing the track. Ryan Tedder, who produced the song alongside Danny Chung, previously confirmed that he wrote a song with Jennie and Rosé.

"All I can confirm is that I have worked on BLACKPINK material, I did write with the girls themselves. Jennie and Rosé are phenomenal," Tedder said on "Good Morning America" in July 2022.

"They're so sweet and talented."

To celebrate the musical release, a celebration party will be held both in-game and on YG's YouTube channel, with photos taken by the members being immortalized as in-game photo cards.

BLACKPINK 'The Girls' merchandise are also on sale on the Weverse Store.

BLACKPINK is currently on its mammoth world tour, 'Born Pink' World Tour, which has broken several global concert records. After more than 60 shows, the famous K-pop group is set to conclude their tour with a grand finale in Seoul on September 17, 2023.