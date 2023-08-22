KEY POINTS BLACKPINK performed at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for its "Born Pink" tour

An airplane flew over the stadium while the group performed "How You Like That"

The same happened during their "How You Like That" performance at BST Hyde Park

BLACKPINK fans who watched the girl group perform in Las Vegas for its "Born Pink" tour witnessed the perfect timing a plane flew over the Allegiant Stadium as Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie and Rosé performed their iconic song, "How You Like That."

While the BLACKPINK members sang the lines, "Look up in the sky, it's a bird, it's a plane," during their "How You Like That" performance, an airplane was seen flying over the stadium.

A fan cam video uploaded by Twitter user @jscurves was reposted by BLACKPINK fan accounts on different SNS platforms.

BLACKPINK fans – more popularly known as BLINKS – found it amazing and couldn't help but share their reactions.

"[O]nce again, BLACKPINK is supported by [the] universe," quipped one fan, while another stated, "Fate is always on BLACKPINK's side."

"No one [is] doing it like them," commented a third fan. A fourth fan added, "This is insane."

The coincidence when they sang Look up in the sky it’s a bird it’s a plane, there was a plane flying 😭🤯#BLACKPINKxBSTHydePark #BLACKPINKinBSTHydePark pic.twitter.com/zs1nzKgOrP — chu (@jntaIIy) July 3, 2023

This wasn't the first time this happened. A plane also flew over the venue during BLACKPINK's "How You Like That" performance when the group headlined the BST Hyde Park music festival in London last July.

After singing, "Look up in the sky, it's a bird, it's a plane," an airplane flew over the music festival venue right on time.

.@BLACKPINK SOLD OUT the Biggest NFL stadium in the U.S. not just once but twice, as part of their #BORNPINK_ENCORE_TOUR, becoming the FIRST and ONLY female group to sell out back-to-back concerts at the @MetLifeStadium!#BORNPINKinMETLIFESTADIUM pic.twitter.com/zQSpV9SMmb — BLACKPINK BLINK UNION 💕 (@BBU_BLACKPINK) August 13, 2023

In other news, BLACKPINK joins Beyoncé and Taylor Swift as the only female artists to sell out two consecutive nights at the biggest NFL (National Football League) stadium in the U.S.

Before bringing the group's "Born Pink" world tour to Las Vegas last Friday, BLACKPINK held two sold-out concerts at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Aug. 11 and 12.

With this feat, BLACKPINK makes history at the MetLife Stadium as the first girl group to sell out its concert twice, the third female artist to sell out back-to-back shows, and the first Asian female artist to sell out two consecutive shows, per Buzzing Pop.

In the last 30 days, @BLACKPINK headlined and sell out different stadiums in 3 different continents (Europe, Asia and North America) with their #BORNPINK_WORLDTOUR pic.twitter.com/huTm3Ss2G9 — BLACKPINK STATS (@BLACKPINKSTATS5) August 13, 2023

For months, BLACKPINK headlined and sold out different stadiums across Europe, Asia and North America with the group's "Born Pink" world tour.

The quartet will head next to San Francisco and Los Angeles before returning to Seoul for the "Born Pink" finale show.

BLACKPINK announced through Weverse and its SNS accounts on Aug. 16 that the finale of the "Born Pink" world tour will be on Sept. 16 and 17 in Seoul.

BLINK membership ticket pre-sale will be on Aug. 29 and 30, while the general ticket selling will be on Sept. 1. Online concert ticket sales will open on Aug. 29.

Tickets for the offline concert, available via Interpark, cost 121,000 KRW to 220,000 KRW, depending on seat location.

Meanwhile, the livestream ticket can be purchased for 55,000 KRW on BLACKPINK's Weverse Global Shop.