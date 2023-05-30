KEY POINTS Jennifer Garner went with Seraphina and Jennifer Lopez's daughter Emme to Disneyland

In one photo, Garner photographed Emme and Seraphina with other kids

Garner and Lopez had reportedly forged a friendship while co-parenting for their blended family

Jennifer Garner stepped out with Jennifer Lopez's daughter.

Garner, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are working together to make their blended family work. The "Yes Day" star was spotted spending part of her Memorial Day weekend at Disneyland with her and Affleck's second child, Seraphina, and Lopez's daughter, Emme.

In a snap obtained by Page Six, Garner was spotted taking photos of Seraphina and Emme with other kids. Garner dressed for comfort during the outing, wearing a blue long-sleeved shirt with a yellow smiley face on the front, jeans and sneakers.

Garner shares three children with Affleck, — Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 10. Lopez shares 15-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Affleck and Lopez, who first dated and got engaged in the early 2000s, reunited in 2021 and tied the knot in July 2022.

Affleck's ex and current wife reportedly forged a "friendship" when they started their blended family. "Now that Jen and Jen have been co-parenting, they've been getting to know each other better and have formed a very new friendship," an anonymous source told Us Weekly, adding that the "Miracles from Heaven" actress "can't believe how sweet" the "Let's Get Loud" singer was to her three children with the "Batman" star.

"They really enjoy each other," the insider added.

Lopez also praised Garner in an interview with Vogue. The "Marry Me" actress said Garner is "an amazing co-parent, and they work really well together."

There were also times when Garner's kids were spotted with Lopez. For instance, Violet and Seraphina joined Affleck and the "Mother" actress during their honeymoon in Paris. Emme was also with them.

Affleck, Lopez and Violet were photographed leaving the Crillon Hotel for lunch. The "Air" actor and director stood between his wife and daughter. He wrapped a supportive arm around both. In another sighting, the trio, along with Emme and Seraphina, were seen heading out to dinner at Manko a day prior.

Lopez, Affleck and Garner also spent Halloween 2021 together. They were seen trick-or-treating in Malibu, California, with the kids.

"Everyone gets along, and the focus is always on the kids. Jennifer, Ben and Jen Garner all wanted the kids to have an amazing Halloween," an unnamed source told People at the time. "The kids are friends and wanted to go trick-or-treating together. It made sense that they all went together."