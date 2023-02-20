Recent public opinion polls show President Joe Biden has seen a small uptick since the start of his third year in office, though more Americans still disapprove than approve of his job performance.

Biden recently delivered his State of the Union address amid heightened tension with House Republicans. More U.S. military support for Ukraine in its war with Russia and a surveillance balloon from China that flew over the U.S. have made foreign policy a more serious priority for the Biden administration.

On the domestic front, questions remain about the fate of the economy as 12.1 million jobs have been created under Biden but worries have lingered about an impending global recession.

Biden has not enjoyed strong approval ratings since his first seven months in the White House. The Economist/YouGov poll for Jan. 21-24, showed Biden with a 43% approval rating and 52% disapproval rating.

But Biden's numbers have ticked up slightly since then, with The Economist/YouGov poll for Jan. 29-31 at 44% approval and 52% disapproval and then remaining steady at 45% approval and 52% disapproval for Feb. 11-14.

Some polls have been more favorable. On Feb. 11, Public Policy Poll showed Biden at 44% approval and 47% disapproval. Another poll from Investor's Business Daily and TIPP released on Feb. 6 even showed Biden with a higher approval rating than a disapproval rating: 46% approval and 44% disapproval.

There have also been polls that show Biden still in a deep hole. A Quinnipiac University poll released on Thursday showed Biden with a 40% approval rating and a 55% disapproval rating.

Yet, in that same poll, Biden outperforms his predecessor ahead of a potential 2024 presidential election matchup. The Quinnipiac University poll showed that 38% of those polled had a favorable opinion of Biden, while 54% had an unfavorable opinion. As for Donald Trump, 37% had a favorable opinion of him, while 57% had an unfavorable opinion. Meanwhile, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, came in at 37% favorable and 35% unfavorable, and 26% haven't heard enough about him.

On President's Day, some of Biden's allies took to Twitter to boast of his success.

That's quite the legacy, President Biden. And we're just getting started.⁰⁰Happy Presidents' Day! pic.twitter.com/74pKkfTlBz — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) February 20, 2023

For the last two years, President Joe Biden has fought to rebuild America, create millions of jobs, and defend democracy worldwide – fulfilling his promise to the American people. Happy President’s Day @POTUS! pic.twitter.com/AEleZa41rd — Rep. Frederica Wilson (@RepWilson) February 20, 2023