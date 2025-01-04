President Biden will present the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor, to former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, billionaire Democratic donor George Soros, and several others during a White House ceremony on Saturday.

The White House announced that the 19 individuals receiving the prestigious award have been recognized for their "outstanding contributions" to the prosperity, values, and security of the United States, as well as to global peace and other significant efforts in both public and private sectors.

The announcement also highlighted that Clinton, who held roles as first lady, senator, secretary of state, and was the first woman to be nominated for president by a major political party, "made history repeatedly over the course of decades in public service."

Other recipients of the award include actors Michael J. Fox and Denzel Washington, U2 frontman Bono, Inter Miami soccer star Lionel Messi, and billionaire philanthropist George Soros.

The award will also be presented posthumously to former Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, civil rights leader Fannie Lou Hamer, former Defense Secretary Ash Carter, and former Michigan Governor George W. Romney.

Biden is also recognizing ethologist and conservationist Dr. Jane Goodall, retired Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson, chef and World Central Kitchen founder José Andrés, fashion designer Ralph Lauren, Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, science educator Bill Nye "The Science Guy," LGBTQ activist and entrepreneur Tim Gill, billionaire philanthropist David Rubenstein, and American Film Institute founder George Stevens Jr.

A number of the recipients have been longstanding supporters and donors to Biden and the Democratic Party over the years, contributing to various campaigns and causes.



Despite her groundbreaking candidacy, Clinton's bid to become the nation's first female president fell short when she was defeated by President-elect Donald Trump in the highly contentious 2016 election. Her loss was a pivotal moment in U.S. political history, symbolizing both the progress made and the challenges that remain in achieving gender parity in political leadership.

The Presidential Medals of Freedom will be formally presented to the honorees during a ceremony at the White House later on Saturday, where their contributions to society will be celebrated and acknowledged.

Last year, President Biden awarded the prestigious decoration to 19 individuals, including former Vice President Al Gore, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, and Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh, recognizing their significant contributions in various fields.

The award was established in 1963 by the late President John F. Kennedy, the brother of Robert F. Kennedy.