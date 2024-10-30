President Joe Biden is in hot water after apparently calling Donald Trump supporters "garbage" amid ongoing controversy over a comedian's racist remarks made at the Republican candidate's rally at Madison Square Garden on Sunday.

Speaking during a get out-the-vote call organized by Voto Latino, Biden referred to the episode when Tony Hinchcliffe, host of popular podcast "Kill Tony," referred to Puerto Rico as a "floating island of garbage."

"Well, let me tell you something... I don't know the Puerto Rican that I know...or Puerto Rico where I'm - in my home state of Delaware - they're good, decent, honorable people," Biden began. "The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters," he added before pausing for a moment. "His demonization of Latinos is unconscionable and it's un-American. It's totally contrary to everything we've done, everything we've been."

The comment quickly drew comparisons with then-Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, who called Trump supporters "deplorables" ahead of the 2016 election, a term then frequently used to take political jabs at her.

Republicans quickly reacted to the remark, also comparing them to Clinton's. "Kamala Harris and Joe Biden ought to be ashamed of themselves," said Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance.

A mother mourning her son who died of a fentanyl overdose is not garbage. A truck driver who can't afford rising diesel prices is not garbage. A father who wants to afford groceries is not garbage.



Trump also reacted to the comment during a rally in Pennsylvania. "That's terrible," he said. "Remember Hillary? She said 'deplorable' and then she said irredeemable. That didn't work out. I think 'garbage' is worse. But he doesn't know, you have to please forgive him for he doesn't know what he says. Honestly, he doesn't. I'm convinced he likes me more than he likes Kamala," the Republican candidate said, an apparent reference to Biden's mental faculties.

Biden later sought to clarify the remarks, writing on X that he was referring to the "demonization of Latinos." ""Earlier today I referred to the hateful rhetoric about Puerto Rico spewed by Trump's supporter at his Madison Square Garden rally as garbage - which is the only word I can think of to describe it. His demonisation of Latinos is unconscionable. That's all I meant to say. The comments at that rally don't reflect who we are as a nation."

White House spokesperson Andrew Bates later told CNN that Biden had meant to say "supporter's" rather than "supporters," making reference to a single person.

However, the Trump campaign further seized the comment, sending a fundraising email with the subject line "You are not garbage! I love you! You are the best our nation has to offer."