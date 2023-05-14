KEY POINTS Comer did not specify which country Biden may have had an agreement with

President Joe Biden could possibly be involved in a quid pro quo with a foreign country, a Kentucky Republican said Sunday.

Speaking in an interview on Fox News' Sunday Morning Futures, Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., said they received information that Biden had been involved in a quid pro quo with a foreign country when he was still serving as the vice president under Barack Obama's administration.

"We have basic information with respect to what the informant has alleged, and it's very serious. It alleges that Joe Biden, when he was vice president, was involved in a quid pro quo with a foreign country in exchange for foreign aid," he said. "This is a very serious accusation."

Comer did not specify which country Biden may have had an agreement with. However, the House Oversight Committee last week released a memo, accusing members of the Biden family of earning millions of dollars from transactions with Chinese and Romanian companies. The committee also said the transactions involved bank accounts purportedly belonging to First Son Hunter and other members of the Biden family.

The documents did not provide any evidence directly tying President Biden to the alleged schemes.

In addition to accusing Biden of engaging in a quid pro quo, Comer also claimed the White House and the media are "intimidating" his informants and attempting to discredit them.

"They fear for their lives. Not only are the Biden lawyers and the Biden White House intimidating them, the media is trying to intimidate and discredit them," he said.

He also noted that a top witness in the Republicans' investigation into the Biden family has disappeared without a trace.

"We're hopeful that the informant is still there. The whistleblower knows the informant. The whistleblower is very credible," Comer said.

House Republicans have been investigating Biden and his family over the past four months, specifically for their alleged shady business dealings that could pose a risk to national security. To date, the committee has issued a total of four bank subpoenas, spoken with several whistle-blowers and obtained thousands of financial records related to the case. The inquiry is being overseen by former federal prosecutor James Mandolfo, per The New York Times.