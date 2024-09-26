John Deere is voluntarily recalling more than 164,000 Compact Utility Tractors across the U.S. and Canada because they can lose braking ability, posing crash hazards, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

According to John Deere, the front bell crank in the brake linkage can fail, causing the tractor to lose braking, posing a crash hazard. The company has received four reports of the brake linkage failing, including one hospitalization, two impact injuries and minor property damage to the tractors.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled tractors and contact an authorized John Deere dealer to schedule a free repair. If the consumer cannot transport the tractor to a dealer location, the dealer will arrange to repair the unit at the owner's residence.

John Deere said it is contacting all known purchasers directly.

The recalled tractors were sold at authorized John Deere dealers in the U.S. from November 2017 through July 2024 for between $12,700 and $21,000. There were approximately 147,900 recalled tractors sold in the U.S. and about 16,800 sold in Canada.

The recall involves 1023E, 1025R and 2025R Compact Utility Tractors with the model number and "John Deere" printed on the hood. The recalled tractors are green and yellow, and were sold with both opened and closed operator stations. The serial numbers of tractors included in this recall can be found at www.deere.com.