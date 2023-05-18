KEY POINTS Johnny Depp admitted he felt boycotted after being asked to resign from a film he was doing

Depp said he no longer feels boycotted in Hollywood because he doesn't have much need for Tinseltown

Depp previously said that Warner Bros. asked him to resign from "Fantastic Beasts"

Johnny Depp got candid about his career in Hollywood.

Depp spoke with reporters at the 2023 Films Cannes Festival press conference for the fest's opening night film "Jeanne du Barry" Wednesday. The film is his first leading role in years following his legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard.

Depp received a warm welcome for his acting return following his victory in his defamation battle against the "Aquaman" actress. His movie received a seven-minute standing ovation, moving him to tears.

At the press conference, he gave an update about his life without pointing to the trial against Heard, saying, "In regards to me and my life, the majority of what you've read is fantastically horrifically written fiction," Deadline reported.

He was also asked if he felt the tide was changing toward him doing major studio films again. Depp smiled and said they were not talking about the tide.

"Did I feel a boycott by Hollywood? Well, you'd have to not have a pulse to feel at that point, 'None of this is happening, it's just a weird joke, or I have been asleep for 35 years,'" Depp said. "Of course, when you're asked to resign from a film you're doing because of something that is merely a bunch of kind of vowels and consonants floating in the air, you feel a boycott."

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" star acknowledged that he doesn't feel the same about being boycotted in Tinseltown today. However, that's because he is no longer thinking about Hollywood.

"Do I feel a boycott now? No, not at all. I don't feel boycotted by Hollywood because I don't think about Hollywood. I don't have much further need for Hollywood myself," he explained. "I think it's a very strange, funny time where everybody wants to be themselves, but they can't, they must fall in line, conform — and if you want to lead this life, I'll be on the other side somewhere."

#JohnnyDepp says he was boycotted by Hollywood, but he is concentrating on his career outside of 'Tinseltown' at the #JeanneDuBarry Press Conference at #Cannes2023



📸 Ming Yeung/Getty pic.twitter.com/vXhQQpRDqL — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) May 17, 2023

In a previous post on Instagram, Depp released a statement telling fans that Warner Bros. asked him to resign from his role as Grindelwald in "Fantastic Beasts" after he lost his defamation case in the U.K. against The Sun, which he sued for calling him a "wife-beater."

"I have respected and agreed to that request," he added. "The surreal judgment of the court in the U.K. will not change my fight to tell the truth, and I confirm that I plan to appeal. My resolve remains strong, and I intend to prove that the allegations against me are false. My life and career will not be defined by this moment in time."

Depp's statement about being boycotted received mixed responses from the netizens. Several agreed with him.

"Depp isn't wrong either. Hollywood blacklisted him due to the embellishments of Amber Heard and plus, that old saying... 'One door closes, another one opens,'" one commented. Another added, "Good for him! Hollywood & 'Rag mags' like @RollingStone are NOT what they once were, now fake & fiction..maybe ALL of Penske should stick to racing."

Depp's fans gathered along the Croisette, cheering and taking photos of him at the festival. According to Variety, there was stony silence when he arrived at the theater, but the audience welcomed him with a roaring ovation when he entered the Palais.

Depp's fans were very happy that he was back into making films again after being dropped in "Pirates" and "Fantastic Beasts" due to his legal battle.

"Omg, I love every single moment of this day for him. Bravo, Johnny Depp!!" one commented. Another supporter opined, "Well deserved! Bravo!"