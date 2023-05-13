KEY POINTS Johnny Depp reportedly signed a three-year deal with Dior worth over $20 million

His lucrative deal with Dior is reportedly the biggest pact for a men's fragrance in history

Depp has been the face of Dior Sauvage since 2015 despite his previous legal battles

Johnny Depp will remain the face of Dior's Sauvage cologne following his new deal with the company.

Doubling down on its relationship with the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star following his massive win in his legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard, the French luxury fashion house and cosmetic giant signed Depp to a new deal worth more than $20 million, which is the biggest pact for a men's fragrance in history, Variety reported.

Depp and Dior reportedly agreed to extend their partnership for three more years.

An unnamed source close to the deal confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter.

Variety noted that Depp's new contract eclipsed Robert Pattinson's $12 million deal with the luxury brand in 2013 to be the face of Dior Homme fragrance. It's also far greater than Brad Pitt's $7 million deal for Chanel No. 5.

An unnamed insider familiar with the fragrance industry told Variety that most A-listers, such as Chris Pine, pull around $2 million to $4 million per year. The "Wonder Woman" star makes $4 million annually over three years with Armani.

Dior's rep did not immediately respond, while Depp's rep declined to comment when Variety and The Hollywood Reporter reached out to them for comment.

Depp has been the face of Dior Sauvage since 2015, appearing in ad campaigns featuring him as a wild rocker.

Dior faced pressure to drop Depp after the actor lost the 2020 libel suit he filed against tabloid The Sun in the U.K. for calling him a "wife beater" following Heard's allegations against her ex-husband. However, Depp's image and marketability improved over the years, especially after he won a defamation suit against Heard in Virginia last year.

Bernard Arnault, CEO of Dior's parent company LVMH, said "the image of Johnny Depp" was among the reasons the cologne found "a remarkable success."

Reports of Depp's new deal with Dior come just days before his high-profile appearance at the Cannes Film Festival for the world premiere of Maïwenn's historical drama "Jeanne du Barry," in which he plays King Louis XV.

Depp will be there on May 16, and he is expected to attend a Dior dinner the following day before heading to London for a tribute to his late friend Jeff Beck. Depp will perform at the English guitarist's memorial tribute alongside Eric Clapton and Rod Stewart.

Aside from returning to acting, Depp is making his first directorial effort in 25 years in the upcoming movie "Modi." The film will be the biopic of Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani and will star Riccardo Scamarcio, Pierre Niney and Al Pacino, according to Deadline.

Variety noted that the lucrative deal with Dior could pave the way for Depp's return to movies with major studios, which had been hesitant to work with him again prior to the Virginia verdict.