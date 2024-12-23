The judge presiding over pre-trial hearings for Luigi Mangione has come under scrutiny for her financial and familial ties to the healthcare industry.

According to her 2023 financial disclosures, Magistrate Judge Katharine H. Parker owns substantial stock in healthcare and pharmaceutical companies, including Pfizer, where her husband, Bret Parker, previously served as Vice President and assistant general counsel, journalist Ken Klippenstein reported.

Judge Parker's financial holdings include somewhere between $50,000 and $100,000 in Pfizer stock, and her husband, who left Pfizer in 2010, collects a pension through the company's Senior Executive Retirement Plan. In addition to the couple's profits from Pfizer, Judge Park has investments in other healthcare companies including Abbott Laboratories, Viatris, and Intellia Therapeutics.

"The judge's ties to the healthcare business are a stark reminder of how pervasive the for-profit industry is in American life — a point made by Mangione himself," Ken Klippenstein wrote.

Mangione pleaded not guilty on Monday to terror and murder charges in New York related to the shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. An alleged manifesto rails against healthcare insurance companies who profit off of denied claims, stating, "These parasites had it coming." The crime has led to increased criticism of privatized healthcare.

These financial disclosures spark questions about potential conflicts of interest, particularly given the nature of Mangione's case. While no allegations of impropriety have been made, the judge's investments may add a layer of complexity to an already high-profile legal proceeding.

Originally published by Latin Times