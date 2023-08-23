Jungkook's 'Seven' Accused Of Plagiarism Over Similar Melody To Fin.K.L's 'Time Of Mask'; BigHit Denies Claims
KEY POINTS
- BigHit Music denied the plagiarism accusations regarding Jungkook's song "Seven"
- The "Time of Mask" composer reportedly sent materials for evaluation to a Hybe producer
- He claimed that "Seven" "borrowed" the same scale sequence of Fin.K.L's song
BigHit Music responded to the plagiarism claims surrounding BTS Jungkook's "Seven" and Fin.K.L's "Time of Mask" and firmly denied the accusations.
Jungkook's agency, BigHit Music, reportedly addressed the plagiarism issue via local media outlet Osen, saying, "The allegation of copyright infringement regarding Jungkook's 'Seven' is not true."
"'Seven' is a song made through the collaboration of five foreign composers, and it is a creation that has nothing to do with a song from a domestic album from 24 years ago, which some claim. It is only a one-sided argument that does not meet any criteria for judging plagiarism," the agency further explained.
Plagiarism allegations were raised against Jungkook's solo debut single for allegedly "borrowing" the "same scale sequence" used in the key melody in Fin.K.L's song "Time of Mask," per Ten Asia.
"Time of Mask" composer Yang Joon-young reportedly sent explanatory materials for evaluation, including sound sources and musical scales, to one of the main producers of Hybe.
The song, which Yang claimed to be "borrowed" for "Seven," was released in 2000. It is a b-side track from the first-generation K-Pop girl group's special album, "Special," he composed.
Meanwhile, Jungkook has been collecting achievements left and right with his solo debut single. Aside from charting on Billboard charts, the 25-year-old was awarded a Guinness World Record as the male artist with the most-streamed track on Spotify within one week.
The "explicit" version of his solo single "Seven" collected 89,748,171 streams on the online music streaming platform.
"Seven," featuring American rapper Latto, has also become the fastest track to reach 100 million streams on Spotify for a male artist. It achieved the record eight days after its worldwide release on July 14.
It also debuted at No. 1 on Spotify's Global Top Songs chart after garnering 15,995,378 filtered streams on its first day alone, per Chart Data.
This makes the "Golden Maknae" of BTS the first artist, aside from Taylor Swift, to surpass 15 million first-day streams for a song on Spotify, according to Soompi.
Jungkook also made an impressive Billboard debut when "Seven" topped three major music charts simultaneously: Billboard Hot 100, Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S.
With these impressive No. 1s on three Billboard charts, Jungkook has become the first K-Pop soloist to achieve such a historic feat, while Latto earned her first No. 1 with "Seven."
In other news, Jungkook revealed in his "Suchwita" interview with his bandmate Suga his plan to release another single. He also shared that he will release a mini-album by November.
- ✔️ Unlock the full content of International Business Times UK for free
offer available for a limited time only
- ✔️ Easily manage your Newsletters subscriptions and save your favourite articles
- ✔️ No payment method required
© Copyright IBTimes 2023. All rights reserved.
-
Ukraine's Dilemma: Rebuilding In Midst Of War
-
The Race To Link Our Brains To Computers Is Hotting Up
-
Warmer Seas Grow Hardships For US Commercial Fishing Industry
-
The Great Resignation Of Engagement: 5 Lessons We Can Learn From 'The Boss'
-
'The Ocean Saved My Life': How One Hawaii Survivor Escaped The Flames
-
Trump Indicted For Racketeering Over 2020 Election Interference
-
Why Insurers Are Reducing Coverage In Florida, California