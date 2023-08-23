KEY POINTS BigHit Music denied the plagiarism accusations regarding Jungkook's song "Seven"

The "Time of Mask" composer reportedly sent materials for evaluation to a Hybe producer

He claimed that "Seven" "borrowed" the same scale sequence of Fin.K.L's song

BigHit Music responded to the plagiarism claims surrounding BTS Jungkook's "Seven" and Fin.K.L's "Time of Mask" and firmly denied the accusations.

Jungkook's agency, BigHit Music, reportedly addressed the plagiarism issue via local media outlet Osen, saying, "The allegation of copyright infringement regarding Jungkook's 'Seven' is not true."

"'Seven' is a song made through the collaboration of five foreign composers, and it is a creation that has nothing to do with a song from a domestic album from 24 years ago, which some claim. It is only a one-sided argument that does not meet any criteria for judging plagiarism," the agency further explained.

Plagiarism allegations were raised against Jungkook's solo debut single for allegedly "borrowing" the "same scale sequence" used in the key melody in Fin.K.L's song "Time of Mask," per Ten Asia.

"Time of Mask" composer Yang Joon-young reportedly sent explanatory materials for evaluation, including sound sources and musical scales, to one of the main producers of Hybe.

The song, which Yang claimed to be "borrowed" for "Seven," was released in 2000. It is a b-side track from the first-generation K-Pop girl group's special album, "Special," he composed.

Meanwhile, Jungkook has been collecting achievements left and right with his solo debut single. Aside from charting on Billboard charts, the 25-year-old was awarded a Guinness World Record as the male artist with the most-streamed track on Spotify within one week.

The "explicit" version of his solo single "Seven" collected 89,748,171 streams on the online music streaming platform.

[NEWS] #JUNGKOOK sets a 2 new Guinness World Records!



🏆 The most streamed track on Spotify Charts in one week (male) - Seven with 89,748,171 streams

🏆 Fastest time for a music track to reach 100 million streams on Spotify (male)



Congratulations Jungkook 🥳… pic.twitter.com/zEaiVSU1rs — BTS Charts Daily⁷ (@btschartsdailys) August 2, 2023

"Seven," featuring American rapper Latto, has also become the fastest track to reach 100 million streams on Spotify for a male artist. It achieved the record eight days after its worldwide release on July 14.

It also debuted at No. 1 on Spotify's Global Top Songs chart after garnering 15,995,378 filtered streams on its first day alone, per Chart Data.

#JungKook and @Latto's "Seven" debuts at #1 on the global Spotify chart with 15.995 million streams, breaking the record for biggest opening day for a collaboration in the platform’s chart history. pic.twitter.com/Jf8ti1iTZ6 — chart data (@chartdata) July 15, 2023

This makes the "Golden Maknae" of BTS the first artist, aside from Taylor Swift, to surpass 15 million first-day streams for a song on Spotify, according to Soompi.

Jungkook also made an impressive Billboard debut when "Seven" topped three major music charts simultaneously: Billboard Hot 100, Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S.

Jungkook’s “Seven (feat. Latto)” simultaneously debuts at #1 on Billboard Hot 100, Billboard Global 200 and Global Excl. US, first K-soloist in history to achieve this! pic.twitter.com/tpkLphE7LX — BTS Charts & Translations (@charts_k) July 24, 2023

With these impressive No. 1s on three Billboard charts, Jungkook has become the first K-Pop soloist to achieve such a historic feat, while Latto earned her first No. 1 with "Seven."

In other news, Jungkook revealed in his "Suchwita" interview with his bandmate Suga his plan to release another single. He also shared that he will release a mini-album by November.