In less than a week after the release of Jungkook's "Golden" album, the "Golden Maknae" of BTS will perform his new songs live on the TODAY Plaza for the "TODAY" show on Nov. 8.

On Wednesday, @TODAYshow announced on X, formerly Twitter, that the 26-year-old South Korean singer will come to the "TODAY" show as part of its "Citi Concert" series.

Included in the announcement was a link where fans could register for a chance to receive a fan pass. Lucky fan pass recipients will be able to bring one guest with them.

Wednesday November 8th, #JungKook will be performing on the TODAY Plaza as part of the #CitiConcert Series on TODAY.



Request your fan pass here: https://t.co/9t0y1wYtTr pic.twitter.com/MR1JzEQd1f — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 1, 2023

Per the Jungkook fan pass request form, attendees in each party must be fully vaccinated. The form also asks the registrants to state why they are excited to attend or what they are celebrating.

Guests who will be among those lucky registrants to receive fan passes will be notified by e-mail approximately four to five days before the scheduled concert date.

However, those who will not receive a fan pass can still join the general admission line on the morning of the concert. If space permits, they could be admitted.

Jungkook's performance will take place on Nov. 8 at the Rockefeller Plaza, 35 West 48th Street (Between 5th and 6th Avenues), New York, NY, 10112.

The closest subway stop to the TODAY Plaza is the 47th – 50th Streets – Rockefeller Center station on the B, D, F and M trains. Attendees with cars can park at the Rockefeller Center parking garage at 53 West 48th Street at a cost.

"TODAY" recommends that fan pass recipients and general admission arrive by 5 a.m. for check-in. They are also required to bring a valid photo ID.

For those who can't make it to the concert physically, they can still watch Jungkook's live performance by tuning in to "TODAY" on their local NBC station from 8 a.m.

Per "TODAY," concerts happen rain or shine.

In other news, Jungkook dropped the official music video teaser of his "Golden" album's title song, "Standing Next to You," on Thursday midnight.

The teaser has gained over 2 million views on YouTube, with fans getting more excited about "Golden's" full album release on Friday at 1 p.m. KST.

Before the release of the music teaser of "Standing Next to You," BigHit Music released a preview of "Golden" to give ARMYs – BTS fans – an idea of how the songs in Jungkook's all-English album would sound like.

The three-minute "Golden" preview gave short teasers of the album's 11 tracks, including "3D" feat. Jack Harlow, "Closer to You" feat. Major Lazer, "Seven" feat. Latto (Explicit Version)," the title song "Standing Next to You," "Yes or No," "Please Don't Change" feat. DJ Snake, "Hate You," "Somebody," "Too Sad to Dance," "Shot Glass of Tears" and "Seven" feat. Latto (Clean Version).