Justin and Hailey Bieber have announced the birth of their first baby in a sweet Instagram message: "Welcome Home Jack Blues Bieber."

Only the baby boy's tiny foot and Hailey's hand were shown in the post.

The couple first revealed the pregnancy on social media in early May when they posted a video of their wedding vow renewal in Hawaii. Haley wore a lace Saint Laurent dress that clearly showed off her baby bump.

Hailey confided to W magazine that she kept the news quiet until she was well into the pregnancy.

"I didn't have a belly, really, until I was six months pregnant, which was when I announced it," she said, adding that it was relief to finally reveal the pregnancy.

"I didn't enjoy the stress of not being able to enjoy my pregnancy outwardly. I felt like I was hiding this big secret, and it didn't feel good. I wanted the freedom to go out and live my life," she said.

After marrying in 2018 the two were often asked when they planned to have children. They both said they were going to wait until they were good and ready.

Justin said on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" that he was looking forward to being a father, but that it was on his wife's timeline.

"I am going to have as many as Hailey is wishing to push out," the singer said. "I'd love to have myself a little tribe. But, yeah, it's her body and whatever she wants to do."