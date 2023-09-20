Stray Kids Members Involved In Car Accident; Global Citizen Performances Modified, Other Events Canceled
KEY POINTS
- Three Stray Kids members were involved in a minor collision while returning to their dorms
- Only Bang Chan, Changbin and Han (3RACHA) will perform at the Global Citizen Festival
- JYP Entertainment assured fans its artists' health and recovery are its highest priority
Stray Kids members Lee Know, Hyunjin and Seungmin were advised to cancel or postpone their upcoming activities after getting involved in a minor car accident Wednesday.
In a statement from the group's agency, JYP Entertainment, Lee Know, Hyunjin and Seungmin were returning home after finishing their schedule on Wednesday when their vehicle got involved in a minor collision.
The members and their accompanying staff were immediately rushed to the hospital for a thorough medical examination. Thankfully, none of them was seriously injured. However, they sustained muscle pain and bruises and were advised by medical professionals to receive conservative treatment for the time being.
With this, Lee Know and Hyunjin's scheduled appearance at the Milan Fashion Week has been canceled. Seungmin's scheduled birthday YouTube Live has been canceled, too.
"JYPE will place the artists' health as the highest priority and will provide everything we can to support their recovery," the group's agency assured the fans.
Stray Kids' upcoming performance at the Global Citizen Festival on Saturday has been modified. Instead of performing as an eight-member group, only Bang Chan, Changbin and Han, also known as 3RACHA, will perform instead.
"Our support goes out to the members of Stray Kids, and our hearts are with [STAY]s everywhere," Global Citizen tweeted on its official X, formerly Twitter, account.
Members Lee Know and Hyunjin were supposed to attend the Milan Fashion Week this Friday to represent the luxury brands Gucci and Versace, respectively.
Meanwhile, Seungmin, who will be turning 23 this Friday, was supposed to celebrate his birthday with fans via a birthday YouTube Live.
STAYs have been tweeting their love and support after JYP Entertainment's announcement, wishing Lee Know, Hyunjin and Seungmin a speedy recovery.
"I hope Seungmin, Lee Know and Hyunjin get tons of rest, and I'm wishing them the speediest of recoveries," tweeted one fan.
"I just learned [about] what happened today. [I'm] praying for the speedy recovery and the well-being of Lee Know, Hyunjin, Seungmin and [the] staff that were with them. I hope the kids get to fully rest and recover. Heard that 3RACHA will still fly for the festival, let's pray for their safe flight," stated another.
"My kids, please take care. I hope everything will be alright. [S]tay safe [and] take ALL the time you need to recover. [W]e will always love you," a third fan tweeted.
"[P]lease take it easy my loves and rest well. [T]ake all the time you need. I'm so sorry this happened. I'm praying every single one of you is always safe," added another fan.
