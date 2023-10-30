KEY POINTS J.Y. Park is a singer-songwriter known as "The Asiansoul"

He is the founder and CCO of JYP Entertainment

He released his debut album, "Blue City," in 1994

At age 51, J.Y. Park – real name Park Jin-young – is still active as a singer and performer like the artists in his entertainment company, JYP Entertainment.

On Tuesday, MBC Entertainment reported that the music icon has confirmed to make his comeback on Nov. 20. J.Y. Park is reportedly in the midst of his comeback's final preparations.

Nicknamed "The Asiansoul," the founder and CCO (Chief Creative Officer) of JYP Entertainment reportedly plans to go on various music stages to ignite his spirit as an artist.

In February, J.Y. Park successfully wrapped up his "Groove Back" tour in the U.S. at The Wiltern, Los Angeles.

With a full 11-member live jazz band, he sang his hits, delivered a tribute to Elvis Presley and performed songs he wrote and produced for JYP Entertainment's artists, including 2PM's "Again & Again," TWICE's "Alcohol-Free" and g.o.d's "Love And Memory" and "One Candle."

He ended his concert with his debut song, "Don't Leave Me."

Park Jin-young, more popularly known as J.Y. Park, is a South Korean singer-songwriter, record producer, executive and reality television show judge.

He rose to fame as a singer after the release of his 1994 debut album, "Blue City," specifically its lead song, "Don't Leave Me."

In 1997, he founded JYP Entertainment, one of the leading entertainment companies in South Korea. JYP Entertainment is home to successful K-Pop artists such as Rain, Wonder Girls, 2PM, Miss A, GOT7, Day6, TWICE, Stray Kids, ITZY, Xdinary Heroes and NMIXX.

Park's agency also developed the Mandopop group Boy Story and J-Pop group NiziU.

In other news, J.Y. Park will be featured on tvN's "You Quiz on the Block" with Hybe Entertainment's founder and chairman Bang Si-hyuk. The episode featuring the founders of two of the largest entertainment companies in South Korea will air in November.

According to the South Korean variety show program starring Yoo Jae-suk and Jo Se-ho, the two entertainment leaders filmed an episode of the popular tvN show together on Oct. 18, per Ten Asia.

The two leading K-Pop producers have a long-standing history, which is "reminiscent of a novel." In their joint appearance on the popular tvN talk show, they will talk about how they first met in 1997 by chance.

When J.Y. Park founded his company in 1997, Bang joined him as a composer, arranger and producer before he left in 2005 to start his own company, BigHit Entertainment.

In addition, they will share some behind-the-scenes stories on the many hit songs they have produced.