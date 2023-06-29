KEY POINTS K-pop idols Jo Yu-ri and T.O.P joined the cast of "Squid Game" Season 2

They are joined by Lee David, Lee Jin-uk, Kang Ae-sim, Yang Dong-geun and Roh Jae-won

Lee Jung-jae and Lee Byung-hun are set to reprise their roles for the second season

"Squid Game" Season 2 has finally revealed its official cast, which includes a number of seasoned South Korean actors as well as some of the biggest names in the K-pop industry.

South Korean soloist Jo Yu-ri and former BIGBANG member T.O.P are set to make their Netflix debut in the second installment of the hit dystopian series, according to local outlet Sports Donga. No details about their characters have been revealed as of press time.

The 21-year-old former IZ*ONE member made her acting debut in 2022, appearing in the web drama "Mimicus." She also made a guest appearance on Season 2 of "Work Later, Drink Now" in the same year.

Meanwhile, the 35-year-old South Korean rapper — who recently departed YG Entertainment following the expiration of his contract — has starred in several K-dramas over the years, including "I am Sam" in 2007, "Iris" in 2009, and "The Secret Message" in 2015.

Netflix previously announced that Im Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Sung-hoon and Yang Dong-geun are joining the cast of "Squid Game" Season 2.

The streaming giant also confirmed that Lee Jung-jae and Lee Byung-hun are set to reprise their roles as Seong Gi-hun and Front Man, respectively. Wi Ha-jun and Gong Yoo will also return for the second season.

Following the first announcement, however, the production received criticism for not having a female lead on the show.

Netflix then revealed that "Dali and Cocky Prince" actress Park Gyu-young will star as the female lead. "Squid Game" will mark Park's fifth original K-drama with the streaming giant, following 2019's "Romance Is a Bonus Book," 2020's "Sweet Home" and "It's Okay to Not Be Okay," and 2023's "Celebrity."

Rounding up the star-studded cast are Lee David from "Law School," Lee Jin-uk from "Sweet Home," Kang Ae-sim from "Be Melodramatic," Roh Jae-won from the movies "Ditto" and "Missing Yoon," and Won Ji-an from "D.P."

The "Squid Game" Season 2 cast recently gathered for its first in-person table reading, alongside Emmy-winning director Hwang Dong-hyuk. He is set to direct, write and executive produce the second season.

We're one step closer to SQUID GAME SEASON 2 with a table reading attended by cast members Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, Park Sung-hoon, Jo Yu-ri, Wi Ha-jun, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, and Lee Jin-uk.#squidgame #squidgame2 pic.twitter.com/FW31uJEETR — Netflix K-Content (@netflixkcontent) June 29, 2023

The first season of "Squid Game" premiered on Netflix in 2021, and has since become the streamer's most-watched show of all time with a total of 1.65 billion hours of views within just 28 days.

The second season, which was announced in June last year, is expected to begin filming next month.