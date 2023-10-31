KEY POINTS J.Y. Park has an estimated net worth of $250 million

The K-Pop singer established his own music label in 1997

JYP has written over 500 songs in his almost three-decade career

Park Jin-young — professionally known as J.Y. Park (JYP) — is one of the most popular and most successful personalities in South Korea, known for his talent in singing, songwriting, record producing and honing some of the best talents in the K-Pop industry under his own label, JYP Entertainment.

For nearly three decades, the K-Pop icon has successfully made a mark in the industry domestically and internationally, becoming the richest South Korean celebrity in history. While it may not be easy to list all of his historic milestones, which proved his success and contributed to his wealth, here are 30 key accomplishments that made him the man he is today.

1.

Made his debut as a singer in 1994 and released hit songs

JYP embarked on a solo career in 1994 after his stint as a member of the trio Park Jin Young and the New Generation. He was most popular for the song "Don't Leave Me," released as part of his solo debut album, "Blue City."

2.

Established JYP Entertainment in 1997

Initially named Tae-Hong Planning Corporation, JYP established his music label named after himself over 26 years ago. The company has since been labeled among the Big Four entertainment agencies in South Korea, which is also home to several popular K-Pop groups and soloists of this generation.

3.

Became known for songwriting and producing. Worked with artists such as Rain and g.o.d

In 1999, JYP finally began establishing artists, including g.o.d — which stands for Groove Over Dose — who became one of the country's most popular boy bands in the early 2000s. Another big-name K-Pop star that first debuted under JYP is Rain — real name Jung Ji-hoon. The latter has since established his own record label as well.

4.

His solo career skyrocketed to new heights

The singer-songwriter also received several nominations for his works, mostly during the Mnet Asian Music Award (MAMAs). In 2001, he was nominated under the category Best R&B for "I Have A Girlfriend." Eight years later, he was nominated for Best Asian Songwriter. He was also nominated for Artists of The Year and Best Male Artist in 2012.

5.

Launched the K-Pop group 2PM

Known as one of the most popular boy bands of the second generation, 2PM debuted under JYP Entertainment in 2008 with the single album "Hottest Time Of The Day." The group remains active in the industry with members Lee Jun-ho, Ok Taec-yeon, Jang Wooyoung, Hwang Chan-sung, Jun. K and Nickhun.

6.

Established the girl group Wonder Girls

In 2006, JYP launched its first-ever girl group under his label, Wonder Girls. Through the years, the group has had seven members, namely: Sohee, Sunmi, HyunA, Yubin, Sunye, Hyerim, and Park Ye-eun. The group was known for popularizing the retro sound and concept in K-Pop.

7.

The Wonder Girls' entry into the U.S. market with the English single "Nobody"

Two years after its debut, Wonder Girls helped make K-Pop known in the Western market when it made history as the first Korean act to appear on Billboard's Hot 100 music chart with the hit single "Nobody." It debuted at No. 76 on the chart.

8.

Producing and mentoring numerous successful K-Pop acts, including TWICE, GOT7, ITZY and Stray Kids

JYPE moved on to debuting more artists under the label, especially when K-Pop started to reach global success.

JYP formed one of the most popular female K-Pop groups of the third generation, TWICE, via the survival show "Sixteen." He is also responsible for launching world-famous artists, such as GOT7, Stray Kids and ITZY.

9.

Expansion into the Chinese and Japanese music markets

Since K-Pop has become a global phenomenon, JYP also penetrated the markets in China and Japan, partnering with companies that would help distribute its music in the countries. In 2021, the label entered a distribution partnership with a Chinese IT company.

10.

Overseas expansion of JYP Entertainment and collaborations with U.S. entertainment companies

Most recently, JYP expanded to the Western market, signing a deal with American distribution company The Orchard, a subsidiary under Sony Music Entertainment. They will help boost the digital and physical distribution of releases by the company's artists globally.

11.

Became a judge on popular South Korean television shows like "K-Pop Star"

To find some of the most talented artists across the globe, JYP participated as a judge on the survival reality show "K-Pop Star." He was a mainstay for a total of six seasons from 2011 to 2017.

12.

Published a best-selling book

Released in August 2020, JYP's essay book "Live For What?" became an instant bestseller in the Korean market. The book recounted the highs and lows of the singer's career, touched on his religious and philosophical ideologies in life and revealed stories of his childhood before becoming a successful music icon.

13.

Starred on television shows

JYP was not only a singer-songwriter, but he also had a knack for acting. He starred in two seasons of the hit musical drama, "Dream High." He also made cameos on shows such as "A Millionaire on The Run," "Persevere, Goo Hae-ra," and many others.

14.

Diversified his investments, including real estate

Though JYP Entertainment makes up most of the singer's $250 million fortune, the K-Pop star also invested his money in real estate. He currently owns a luxurious mansion located in the east of Seoul — a peaceful town named Achiul — which has an estimated worth of $450,000.

15.

Earned from brand endorsements and advertising campaigns

As of late, JYP does not have brand endorsement deals of his own. However, several artists under his entertainment label have been named ambassadors for several brands, including Givenchy, Missha, Tommy Jeans and Versace.

16.

Received royalties from his extensive music catalog

The K-Pop icon has also written for several artists over the years; hence, he receives royalties for his credits. In 2012, JYP celebrated writing over 500 songs in his 18-year career. Some of his best hits include "Grown Up Ceremony" by Park Ji Yoon, "It's Raining" by Rain, "Tell Me" by Wonder Girls and "Heartbeat" by 2PM, among others.

17.

Built a strong and dedicated fanbase for his artists

JYP Nation has been going strong over the years, earning opportunities to tour across the globe and gaining traction on social media with millions of followers. As of late, TWICE has about 29 million followers, Stray Kids has 27 million, ITZY has 20 million and DAY6 has 3 million.

18.

Regular participation in variety shows and entertainment programs

The singer has also shown his bubbly and funny personality after participating in several variety shows in South Korea, including "Life Bar," "Master In The House," "Knowing Bros" and "Radio Star," among others.

19.

Known as a popular fashion icon

Though JYP has yet to launch a fashion label, he has been receiving praise online for his unique fashion trends. Most recently, he went viral for his outfit during a press conference where he wore a black see-through top with visible nipple pasties.

20.

Launched a subsidiary company, Studio J, for actors and actresses

JYP expanded its list of business ventures by adding another subsidiary to its agency, but this time, it was to hone actors and actresses in the entertainment industry. In 2015, he launched the in-house label Studio J.

21.

Collaborated with international artists

Back in 2016, JYP collaborated with American TV host Conan O'Brien and "The Walking Dead" star Steven Yuen for a performance of "Fire." Some JYP Nation artists also made an appearance, including TWICE and Wonder Girls.

22.

Consistent social media presence and interaction with fans

With 1.7 million followers on Instagram, JYP maintains his social media presence by constantly uploading photos and videos about his recent endeavors. Most recently, he posted a sneak peek of his role on a new variety show called "Golden Girls" and also celebrated the achievements of his artists.

23.

Continual innovation and adaptation to changing trends in the entertainment industry

JYP recently won a bid for a 10,675-meter-squared distribution and sales facility in Gangdong-gu, Seoul, which is expected to be the new headquarters of JYP Entertainment. This was an effort to "increase work efficiency and productivity" by acquiring a secure and bigger space for mid-to-long-term business expansions..

24.

Contributed to the globalization of K-Pop and Korean culture

JYP Entertainment has always strived to become a company that brings change to the entertainment industry; he initiated the expansion of K-Pop's culture and influence internationally, launching more subsidiaries such as JYP USA, JYP Japan and JYP China. The company lives by three core values being "Leading Company, "Respected Company," and a "Leader in Entertainment.

25.

Remained actively involved in the creative process and nurturing new talent within his agency

Dubbed the "Asiansoul," JYP has remained active in the industry as a singer. Most recently, MBC Entertainment reported that he would be releasing new music on Nov. 20. His last comeback was in November 2022 with "Groove Missing."

The 51-year-old artist is also working on launching a new global girl group named VCHA, which was formed through the survival show "A2K" in collaboration with Republic Records. Though its official debut date remains unknown, the group already released the pre-debut single album "SeVit (New Light)" with the lead single, "Y.O.Universe."