Days after megastar Taylor Swift, 34, announced her support for Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election, the DNC unveiled its new slogans, "A New Way Forward.... Ready for It?" and "We're In Our Kamala Era," on digital billboards in New York's Times Square and along the Las Vegas Strip.

The Democratic National Committee release Taylor Swift-inspired ads for Kamala Harris’ campaign.



The ads will be displayed in Times Square and the Las Vegas Strip. pic.twitter.com/zm7TfenYDo — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 13, 2024

According to NBC News, the Harris campaign is launching its biggest effort to engage Latino voters, with increased spending on Spanish-language radio and organizing efforts at boxing matches and baseball games, coinciding with the start of National Hispanic Heritage Month this weekend.

The first part of the slogan references the lead track from Swift's 2017 'Reputation' album, while the second part plays off her record-breaking Eras tour.

In addition to in-person events and organizing, the campaign plans to allocate $3 million to new Spanish-language radio ads from September 15 to October 15. This represents one of the largest and most significant investments in Hispanic media ever, according to a senior campaign official.

Along with the Swift-themed billboards, the Kamala Harris campaign has also introduced friendship bracelets featuring clay beads that spell out the candidates' last names, reported The CNN.

Vice President Kamala Harris is set to speak at the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute's annual conference on Wednesday, according to a senior campaign official. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is also expected to appeal to Latino voters in key swing states in the coming weeks. Surrogates will be part of the campaign's travel efforts, the official shared in plans first revealed to NBC News.

According to People, the NYC billboard is located 22 stories above the iconic red steps in Times Square, a possible reference to Swift's songs '22' and 'Red'.

Meanwhile, one of the billboards in Las Vegas features a photo of Trump with the caption "Exhausted with this guy?"

In a statement, DNC communications director Rosemary Boeglin said, "As we highlight the contrast between Vice President Harris' New Way Forward and Donald Trump's Project 2025 agenda, which would strip away reproductive rights and favor the wealthy, we're reminding voters of the importance of speaking out now to dump Trump and embrace our Kamala era."

After Swift endorsed Kamala Harris, former President Donald Trump commented that the singer will "probably pay a price" for her decision. He said, "I was not a Taylor Swift fan... She couldn't possibly endorse Biden... But she's a very liberal person. She always seems to endorse a Democrat, and she'll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace."

Swift previously endorsed Biden in the 2020 election, when he ran against Trump, and has been critical of Trump in the past. In June, Trump referred to her as "unusually beautiful," and in August, he shared AI-generated images falsely suggesting he had support from Swift and her fans.