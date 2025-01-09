Vice President Kamala Harris was caught in a seemingly awkward moment on camera while seated a row ahead of President Barack Obama and President-elect Donald Trump at President Jimmy Carter's funeral.

Kamala Harris looks back at Trump, who is talking with Obama ... ( Carter funeral ) pic.twitter.com/fnC3BqKmRO — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) January 9, 2025

On Thursday, Trump and Obama were seen exchanging words in live stream footage of Carter's funeral at the National Cathedral in Washington DC as they sat beside one another. At one point, the two were seen laughing together.

At one point, Harris, seated beside her husband Doug Emhoff, turns around and spots the two former Presidents engaged in conversation behind her. She then turns back around and continues to watch the funeral proceedings.

Many social media users have pointed out that Harris seems somewhat uncomfortable or awkward in the clip.

"She was trying real hard to get in on the conversation," said one user.

"Actually, she threw that glare at Obama, not Trump. Obama was the one who started talking first, Trump was leaning in to listen to him," posited another user.

"LOL I love how super uncomfortable it is for everybody but Trump," said another.

"She's probably looking back to see if anybody has a flask!" wrote a fourth user.

Viewers also noticed other awkward moments at the funeral, including First Lady Jill Biden and Vice President Harris seemingly avoiding each others' gaze while seated directly beside each other. Furthermore, viewers noticed that President Bush avoided shaking Trump's hand.

Originally published by Latin Times.