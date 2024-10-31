A supporter of Vice President Kamala Harris' presidential campaign received a fake postcard in the mail, informing him that a family of four immigrants would be moving into his home after he put up a yard sign demonstrating his political affiliation.

Reddit user drumsimon, a Shrewsburg, Massachusetts, resident, took to the Massachusetts subreddit on the social media platform to share a postcard he had received in the mail, informing him that a family of four immigrants would be moving into his home and utilizing his resources.

"Thank you for supporting Kamala! We are so appreciative of you putting out a yard sign. But now we need your continued help," read the postcard. "We will be moving a family of 4 from the country of Belize into your home on 11/3/2024. They will need food, toiletries and transportation. Thank you!"

Drumsimon indicated that he received the postcard after putting up a yard sign in support of Harris outside of his residence.

"Well, someone sure seems to be upset with my choice of yard sign. I thought it was pretty funny, so I decided to share it with you all," he wrote in his post. "I could seriously use the help with the leaves, if true..."

Commenters largely joked about the ridiculousness of the situation, poking fun at the sender of the postcard.

"Is Ron DeSantis no longer providing transportation?" commented one Reddit user.

"Send a letter back saying "thanks so much for voting for Trump. 20 newborns will be moving into your house when you made abortion illegal."" commented another.

The recipient of the postcard, an immigrant himself, also joked about the outlandish piece of mail he received in relation to his own status.

"Hey, joke's on you, kid, I'm the immigrant living in my home... I was just happy to get some help with the leaves," he commented.

"I was a green card holder for about 30 years before I recently became a citizen, and after my naturalization I wasn't even able to register to vote until my status was fully updated with the social security administration - which included an in person meeting with an agent," he further commented, responding to users expressing concerns about undocumented immigrants voting in the upcoming election. "So, sorry, an undocumented person has a -3% chance of being able to vote. The SSA doesn't f–k around with such things."

