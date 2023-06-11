KEY POINTS Kanye West, who turned 46 Thursday, celebrated his birthday with a bash in Los Angeles Saturday

North, West's eldest child with ex Kim Kardashian, arrived with his alleged new "wife" Bianca Censori

A video showed North filming her dad while Censori smiled in the background

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's eldest daughter, North, was spotted spending time with his alleged new "wife," Bianca Censori, over the weekend.

Ye, who turned 46 Thursday, celebrated his birthday with a bash in Los Angeles Saturday night.

His 9-year-old daughter and Censori were photographed smiling and holding hands as they made their way into the private party together.

In snaps obtained by Page Six, North wore a gray sweater, black shorts and black boots. She also had visible red markings on her face, but the outlet noted that it was unclear whether they were from an injury or face paint.

Censori, on the other hand, rocked her signature gelled-up pixie cut. She sported a black leather trench coat and matching heeled boots.

The birthday celebrant kept it casual by wearing an all-black outfit.

A videographer at the party shared a clip of North filming her dad lip-syncing his song "Off The Grid" as Censori smiled in the background.

In another video, nearly-nude models lay atop tables as sushi was served on trays covering their chests and private parts.

Some celebrities were present at the bash, which featured a minimalist, candlelit aesthetic. Chloe Bailey and Ty Dolla Sign were among those in attendance, according to the outlet.

It wasn't the first time Kardashian's eldest child and Censori have been spotted together in public since the rapper and the architect wed in a non-legally binding ceremony in January.

Earlier this year, West, Censori and North also dined together at Nobu in Malibu, California.

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail from the dinner, North arrived at the restaurant with a friend. She wore an oversized black hoodie and ripped black jeans. She styled her long hair in braids, with one side of her head dyed pink and the other dyed white.

Page Six also noted that the trio stepped out for an outing at Universal Studios Hollywood in March. They also attended a church service together in the same month.

The outings came after West and Kardashian finalized their divorce in November 2022 following eight years of marriage. In addition to North, the exes also share Saint, 7, Psalm, 5, and Chicago, 4.

Kardashian previously claimed on the "Angie Martinez IRL" podcast that she "shield[s] her children from their father's controversial behavior." At the time, West made headlines due to his antisemitic remarks.

"I had the best dad. I don't want to get emotional, but it's just been a day for me. It is hard. Coparenting is really f—king hard," Kardashian explained. "I had the best dad and the best experiences, and that is all I want for my kids. As long as they can have that, that is what I want for them."