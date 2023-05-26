KEY POINTS Kim Kardashian opened up about her split from Pete Davidson in the Season 3 premiere of "The Kardashians"

Kim Kardashian opened up about her "sad" breakup with Pete Davidson in the Season 3 premiere of "The Kardashians."

In the episode, which aired Thursday, the Skims founder, 42, admitted in a confessional interview, "I'm single and I'm not ready to mingle and that's OK," according to E! News.

Scott Disick also asked the aspiring lawyer how she felt, since it was her first major breakup after her divorce from ex-husband Kanye West.

"Breakups are just not my thing...I'm proud of myself," she said without naming Davidson. "We just had talks and talks, we had been talking about it. So it was both of us just communicating really well about it. It's obviously sad."

Kardashian shared that she's not into "random hookups" and prefers to be in a long-term relationship. She and Davidson dated for nine months before they called it quits in August last year.

The reality star also seemingly referenced West's controversial comments about her and Davidson as she admitted that she felt guilty about what the comedian went through during their relationship.

"There was a lot of guilt," Kardashian said. "He went through a lot because of my relationship."

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021 following almost seven years of marriage and four children together: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. They finalized their divorce in November last year.

Kardashian started dating Davidson in October 2021 shortly after the mother-of-four appeared on "SNL."

West launched a series of cyber attacks against the comedian throughout the latter's relationship with Kardashian, including releasing a music video that featured a cartoon version of Davidson being kidnapped, tied and buried alive.

Shortly after Kardashian and Davidson called it quits in August 2022, an unnamed source told People that the "King of Staten Island" star had been seeking help for his mental health since April of that year.

The insider claimed Davidson "has been in trauma therapy in large part" due to the threatening posts from West.

"The attention and negativity coming from Kanye and his antics is a trigger for [Pete], and he's had to seek out help," the tipster said.

However, the comedian reportedly had "no regrets" about his romance with Kardashian. The source said Davidson "wants it to be made very clear" that the reality star had "been nothing but supportive of him throughout their relationship."

As for the reason for their split, an unnamed source told Page Six at the time that Kardashian and Davidson decided to be just friends after being in a long-distance relationship for months.

"They have a lot of love and respect for each other but found that the long distance and their demanding schedules made it really difficult to maintain a relationship," the insider claimed.

Davidson has already moved on from Kardashian with "Bodies Bodies Bodies" co-star Chase Sui Wonders. However, his ex-girlfriend was worried about finding a new romance.

"I go back and forth in my feelings sometimes like, 'Uh, who's ever gonna wanna date me? I have four kids, I'm in my 40s, you know? Like, oh my god, who's gonna wanna deal with the drama?'" Kardashian admitted in a confessional interview on Thursday's episode. "But my person will be like, 'F--k all of that, it's gonna be hard but we're together and we're gonna do this.' So I'm just waiting for that person."