Many were not convinced that Kim Kardashian was having a hard time parenting her four children due to her economic status.

Kardashian, 42, got a lot of flak when she talked about parenting during her appearance on Jay Shetty's podcast "On Purpose with Jay Shetty." The Skims founder talked about her struggles as a single mom, which raised several eyebrows because critics said she had a lot of help. Others even blamed her for being a single parent.

"You're a 'single mom' because you left your husband," one said. Another added, "Big LOL @KimKardashian talking about how hard it is to raise 4 kids......b---h you have live-in nannies, a chef and a house manager. Try being an ACTUAL single mom on your own and get back to me."

"Not Kim Kardashian crying about being a 'single' mom with a billion dollars and probably 5 nannies," a third user wrote.

"I get having ... four kids can be overwhelming @KimKardashian, but you have Nannies. The average single mom can't even afford food let alone a babysitter, so she can go work. Average single mom has to stay at home takin care of her children while the rest go to school. #SingleMoms," one opined.

Until Kim Kardashian is washing her kids clothes in the tub with dish soap, she has no idea what it’s like to struggle as a single mom with no one there to help her. She literally has 4 nannies, a billion dollars, and 17* siblings.



Some also defended the celebrity mom. Others even praised her for the things she does for her kids.

"I'm not mad about Kim Kardashian speaking out about the struggles of single motherhood at all. More moms should speak out about the good & the bad so every woman can make an informed decision, instead of just hearing 'you'll love it when you have them,' without knowing the risks," one wrote, siding with Kardashian. Another netizen added, "This was so good. Thank you for your vulnerability and transparency."

"Amazing job. Some people just hate to hate. I heard all honesty," a different fan wrote.

"This was such an amazing episode! Listening to you speak has always been so comforting. Your advice is just beautiful. Happiness and peace look good on you," another commented.

During the interview, Kardashian shared how parenting was like "full crazy madness" while detailing the things happening at home.

"It's like I always have to do one of my daughter's hair — and it has to be perfect, and it has to be a certain way — and then this one needs me to put his shoes on, and they all need you. ... It's like full crazy madness, cooking, running around. Like, it's wild," she said, People reported.

The "Kardashians" star said parenting was "the most challenging, rewarding job on this planet." She also said that it taught her the most about herself.

Kardashian shares four kids with her ex-husband, Kanye West: daughters North, 9, and Chicago, 5, and sons Saint, 7, and Psalm, 4.