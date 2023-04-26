KEY POINTS Kate Middleton is viral on TikTok due to her crafty footwork, dubbed the "Princess Shuffle"

Middleton did a heel-toe slide when Queen Margrethe told her to get closer during a photo shoot

TikTok users were impressed with Middleton's smooth slide on a carpet while wearing heels

Kate Middleton is viral for her "Princess Shuffle."

The Princess of Wales visited Denmark in February 2022. During the trip, she posed for a photo with Queen Margrethe and Princess Mary. The 41-year-old British royal performed a crafty footwork that had gone viral online, People reported.

While posing with the Danish royals for her official welcome to Denmark at the Queen's residence at Christian IX's Palace, the Queen extended an arm to Middleton, prompting her to get closer, and Prince William's wife did so via a discrete heel-toe slide while looking at the cameras — a move TikTok fans dubbed the "Princess Shuffle."

"The princess shuffle! I love everything about this," one commented. Another added, "And in heels! I would definitely get caught on the carpet and wipe out."

"Shufffffffle!! Discreet and elegant love you, Kate," a third person wrote with multiple smiling face with three hearts emojis.

"Omg that's cute," a fourth commenter said. "So elegant," another fan wrote.

Several also said they loved how Middleton did it. Another jokingly said the British royal could start a new dance trend.

A different user said Middleton got the moves. Another fan said she could never do it otherwise, "I'd be on the floor and taking that lady with me."

"Can you imagine millions of people watching you shuffle, and it goes viral? That's crazy, and she was smooth about it," another TikToker opined.

Middleton did a solo royal tour to Denmark to learn more about early childhood development. She also met the world-leading researchers running the Copenhagen Infant Mental Health Projects, which "promote the mental well-being of parents and their children — and the relationship between them," according to a statement from Kensington Palace.

The future queen consort also met with parents and their babies when she visited the University of Copenhagen on the first day of her tour. She shared with them the downside of being around babies as part of royal work.

"It makes me very broody," Middleton said. "William always worries about me meeting under 1-year-olds. I come home saying, 'Let's have another one.'"

Middleton announced her visit to Denmark on Instagram. She shared a video of her assembling the country's flag using Lego bricks.

"Denmark is a beacon of best practice in its approach to the early years which values the roles of parents," the Duchess of Cambridge said.