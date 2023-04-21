KEY POINTS Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have a "frosty" but "polite" relationship, Tessa Dunlop claims

The royal expert said Middleton is "well-mannered" and will never speak publicly about private matters

The historian said she believes Middleton's relationship with Markle will always be "decorous" in public

Kate Middleton will never discuss publicly her relationship with Meghan Markle or address rumors of a feud between them, according to a royal expert.

The Duchess of Sussex joined the Princess of Wales on several public engagements before the former actress and her husband Prince Harry stepped back from their roles as working royals in 2020.

More than three years after the couple's royal departure, historian, writer and broadcaster Tessa Dunlop told OK! magazine that Markle and Middleton's relationship is currently "frosty, but it's polite." International Business Times could not independently verify the claims.

While it is unclear whether the two royals were ever close, Dunlop said she believes the two women never became close before the latter's royal exit and that the physical distance since the Sussexes moved to California likely didn't help strengthen any connection between Markle and Middleton.

"They are clearly not that close," the royal expert told the outlet. "I think we can work that one out."

Dunlop said she believes that Middleton will never speak publicly about her relationship with Markle and share her side of the story.

"Kate is a well-mannered girl. She got brought up in a public school. She's never going to dish the dirt, she's never going to give what others want, no matter how often you pick the scab," Dunlop claimed. "There's going to be a lid on that relationship, and it will remain decorous in public."

Markle previously discussed her alleged feud with Middleton during the Sussexes' sit-down with Oprah Winfrey in 2021. The former "Suits" star claimed that the reports that she made Prince William's wife cry in the lead-up to Markle's 2018 wedding to Prince Harry were false and insisted that the "reverse happened."

At the time, a number of royal fans said they hoped to hear Middleton's side, but the future queen has never publicly addressed the incident. The Princess of Wales has always abided by Queen Elizabeth II's unofficial "never complain, never explain" motto.

Dunlop also spoke about Middleton and Markle's relationship in a previous interview with OK!, saying she believed that the two royals were like "inverted versions of each other."

"Kate's values were deference, appropriate levels of self-possession within a system, don't rock the boat, you make change through embracing the institution almost, the paradox. Meghan's the other way around. They're totally like inverted versions of each other," the "Elizabeth and Philip: A Story of Young Love, Marriage and Monarchy" author previously said.

She noted that Middleton, who grew up in Buckinghamshire and attended St. Andrews University, where she met Prince William, "spent years training" for her future role as queen "without even realizing it."

On the other hand, Markle had a different upbringing and spent years in Hollywood.

"Meghan comes from Hollywood. Her dad was a reasonably successful lighting director," Dunlop explained. "But it's a very different environment. Hollywood is about climbing over other people to get that role, to get the gig, to improve the rating to be better than the next one -- that's ambition. But Meghan came from the outside, a hostile culture, and it [royal life] must have seemed quite alien."