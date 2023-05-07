KEY POINTS Prince George did well as one of King Charles' Pages of Honor at the coronation

Several netizens praised Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis for behaving well at the event

Many praised Prince William and Kate Middleton for the way they raised their children

Prince George got praised for a job well done at his grandfather King Charles' coronation.

Prince William and Kate Middleton were probably very proud of their eldest child after doing great at King Charles and Queen Camilla's crowning Saturday. Several netizens mentioned Prince George on Twitter to praise the young royal.

"A huge shout out to HRH Prince George performing his first Royal duty with a seriousness and an attention that is a credit to his parents and the Crown. A Future Monarch in training," one wrote.

"Can we give a special shoutout to the adorable young Prince George who did such a [fantastic] job today as Page of Honor to His Majesty the King!? At only nine years to perform so flawlessly throughout the whole long ceremony. His parents must be so proud of him," another added.

"Prince George is all set out to make history as he is the first British heir to witness the coronation of his grandfather. With witnessing three different coronations: following by his grandfather, he will witness his father's and then his own," a third user opined.

"Prince George is adorable today," another said.

"Wonderful job, Prince George! You made your Grandpa, King Charles III, proud!!!" another supporter added.

Several netizens also noticed how well-behaved Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were at the event and gave them a thumbs-up. Some also credited the Prince and Princess of Wales for their parenting styles.

"In my experience, spoiled misbehaving kids are a product [of] their upbringing (of course considering sometimes no one's fault). PG, PC and PL are already so poised and comfortable in their public roles, even still being young! P&PoW should feel immensely proud of them. Prince George had an experience he will never forget! I was tearful," one wrote.

"Prince George, heir to the throne. Princess Charlotte, the new version of Princess Anne, behavior monitor extraordinaire. Prince Louis, Court Jester. All three together, adorable!" another added.

Prince William and Middleton's children played significant roles at their grandfather's coronation. The trio took part in the coronation process.

Additionally, Prince George served as among the four Pages of Honor for the King during the ceremony. Queen Camilla's three grandsons and great-nephew also played the same role for her.