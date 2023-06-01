KEY POINTS Prince William and Kate Middleton attended Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa of Jordan's royal wedding

The Princess of Wales stunned in a sparkling pink gown and the Lover's Knot tiara at the reception

Middleton looked chic earlier in the day in a blush pink Elie Saab dress

Kate Middleton sparkled in sequins and a tiara at a royal wedding banquet in Jordan.

Princess Kate and Prince William flew to the country this week to attend Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa of Jordan's royal wedding and reception Thursday.

For the banquet, the Princess of Wales wore a sparkling pink gown by Jenny Packham and one of her go-to headpieces, Queen Mary's Lover's Knot tiara, which was also a favorite of her late mother-in-law Princess Diana, People reported.

The royal mom-of-three let her hair down and accessorized her look with Greville Chandelier earrings for the evening reception.

Middleton, 41, also sported her blue sash and Maltese cross badge that she received as a Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order as well as the yellow ribbon and brooch known as the Royal Family Order.

In a video obtained and shared via Twitter by Hello! Canada, Prince William and Princess Kate can be seen greeting the royal newlyweds and their family members at the banquet.

Princess Kate made an absolutely stunning entrance at the royal wedding banquet of Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif in a glittering pink sequin column gown by Jenny Packham paired with the Lover’s Knot Tiara 👑 💗 💗 💗 #KateMiddleton #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/LGorMOct5q — HELLO! Canada (@HelloCanada) June 1, 2023

The Lover's Knot tiara has been a favorite headpiece of Middleton's since her 2011 royal wedding. She has worn it on several occasions, including state visits and the annual Diplomatic Corps reception at Buckingham Palace.

The stunning headpiece, which features dozens of diamonds and 19 hanging pearls, is more than 100 years old, according to the Court Jeweller. It was originally made by Garrard for Queen Mary in either 1913 or 1914 and was passed down to Queen Elizabeth II, who lent the tiara to her late daughter-in-law, Princess Diana.

Meanwhile, earlier on Thursday, Middleton looked chic when she and Prince William attended Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa's wedding ceremony at Zahran Palace in Amman, Jordan.

The Princess of Wales donned a blush pink maxi gown with long sleeves and a high neckline by designer Elie Saab. She paired it with statement earrings and a gold clutch.

Prince William looked dapper in a suit, white shirt and blue tie.

Prince William's cousin Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, were also in attendance.

Mapelli Mozzi wore a dark suit and a light blue tie, which matched Princess Beatrice's embroidered, pale blue gown, Us Weekly reported.

Prince William and Middleton have several connections with Jordan.

Crown Prince Hussein's mother Queen Rania is on the council of the Prince of Wales' Earthshot Prize, while the Princess of Wales lived in Jordan for two years as a child when her dad, Michael Middleton, worked for British Airways, according to People.

The royal couple also took their three kids to Jordan for a private family vacation in 2021. They used a photo from the trip for their family Christmas Card that year.

Delighted to share a new image of the family, which features on this year’s Christmas card 🎄 pic.twitter.com/aHFIhSfVXx — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) December 10, 2021

Prince William previously visited the country as part of his Middle East tour in 2018.