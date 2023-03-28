KEY POINTS Jax Taylor claimed there was almost a brawl during the "VPR" Season 10 reunion taping

Taylor alleged that the near-brawl involved two men who had to be separated at one point

Maloney responded "LOL" to Taylor's revelations, prompting some netizens to speculate

Jax Taylor claimed a "brawl" nearly broke between two cast members of "Vanderpump Rules" during the reunion.

A Bravo fan shared Taylor's take on the drama that allegedly happened during the "VPR" reunion taping on Instagram. It included screenshots from Page Six's report where Taylor reportedly confirmed a "near-brawl" during the "crazy" reunion.

"Jax keeps spilling.. honestly.. I called this, and if it ends up being true, I would not be surprised," the caption read.

Maloney, who was present during the reunion, reacted to the post by writing, "Lol." Her reaction received mixed responses from the netizens.

"I'll take this as a 'yeah ....right.' Lol," one commented on Maloney's response. Another added, "My exact response too."

"At this point, everyone is going to get a piece and that's quite okay as long as Sandy and Rachel fade away into the abyss. They can have their fairytale ending that probably won't even last a full season," a third Bravo fan wrote.

Meanwhile, some netizens encouraged the singer to share more.

"Need more than that," another wrote with a loudly crying face and a face with tears of joy emojis.

"The people need answers! Help us," a different user wrote with multiple face with tears of joy emojis.

Taylor did not reveal the identities of the two guys. However, Page Six speculated the brawl could involve Sandoval, who had an affair with Leviss; James Kennedy, who previously got engaged to Leviss; or Sandoval's BFF and Maloney's ex-husband, Tom Schwartz, since they are the only three main male cast members on the show.

Taylor spoke with "Extra" at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards Monday. He shared some details during the reunion taping.

"I heard it was crazy, heard it was everything that everyone thought it was going to be," he said. "Uncomfortable. There was security there. There was almost brawls."

He claimed that the "boys" had to be separated at one point when the confrontation regarding Sandoval and Leviss' affair became explosive.

"I have a feeling it's the two boys ... in fact, I know that 'cause I talked to one of them," he added.

He added that he does not "feel bad" for whatever is happening to Sandoval and Leviss due to their "lack of empathy."

"They knew exactly what they were doing. This wasn't a mistake. This wasn't like, 'Oh, a hookup.' This has been going on for a long time, premeditated," Taylor said.

Taylor shared in a previous interview with People why Sandoval chose to have an affair with Leviss.

"There's a reason why it's Raquel. [It's] because she can be controlled," he suggested. "Ariana's a very strong, independent woman ... but you can't control her. And I think Raquel's very easily influenced. I think he likes to be able to tell her what to do. I think she's very codependent, and I think he preys on that. He can control her and she'll do whatever he says. And she's a fangirl a little bit. That wasn't happening with Ariana."